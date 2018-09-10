Tiffany Trump Stuns In ‘Tiffany Blue’ Among The Clouds

First daughter, Tiffany Trump, stunning in a beautiful blue amidst a beautiful, cloudy city background.

President Donald Trump’s only child with his second wife Marla Maples captioned the lovely image which she shared on her Instagram account late Sunday night, “Tiffany Blue.” The dress she wears is the same shade as that perfect blue box from Tiffany’s.

The younger Trump sister wore her signature long blonde locks down, and they fell nearly to her waist in soft curls. She accessorized the one-shouldered, long-sleeved dress with amazing nude pumps. She wore soft makeup that emphasized her eyes.

Within minutes, the post garnered thousands of likes from her 964.5 thousand followers on the popular social media platform. While nearly everything the first family posts on social media instantly draws criticism, fans of President Trump’s second daughter posted an overwhelmingly positive response to the post.

Inquisitr reported that Trump attended New York Fashion Week today wearing the outfit to the Taoray Wang fashion show. The dress hails from Wang’s fashion line. During the event, a United States Secret Service agent sat behind her while she enjoyed her time at the star-studded fashion display. The first daughter also wore a Taoray Wang design in her official White House photo in early April.

The designer tweeted a thank you that said, “Dear Tiffany, thank you so much for being part of our #taoraywang family from the beginning! You look absolutely stunning! We are proud of you. Keep on shining.”

Trump recently returned to her second year at Georgetown Law School after an incredible summer, which she managed to spend a lot of time with her mother overseas. According to an Inquisitr report, Trump ended up in Greece where she spent time with actress and entrepreneur, Lindsay Lohan, who recently opened a bar in the Mykonos named the Lohan Beach Club. The bar will feature heavily in Lohan’s upcoming new MTV reality TV show. Some people have speculated that Tiffany Trump may appear on the show since she spent so much time with Lohan during her summer break from law school.

As Trump settles back into her life as a law school student, she manages to mostly keep herself out of the drama her older siblings and dad end up involved in as the POTUS makes hourly headlines each day. She’s lived a different life and grew up away from Donald Trump near Hollywood with her mother, which makes her seem more removed from the Trump White House where her older siblings work and her younger brother, Barron, lives.