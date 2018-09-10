A Pregnant Hilary Duff Donned Loose-Fitting Black Dress While On A Breakfast Run With Boyfriend Matthew Koma

A very pregnant Hilary Duff stepped out hand-in-hand with her boyfriend and father-to-be, Matthew Koma, for a breakfast date on Saturday, per the Daily Mail.

Duff, 30, kept it casual in a long, black maxi dress that was loose-fitting, which seemed like a good move in the Los Angeles heat. The Younger actress paired her dress with matching black sandals. Her long, blonde hair remained down, as it fell past her shoulders. She completed her looks with big sunglasses to keep the blazing sun out of her eyes.

Duff, who announced that she and Koma were expecting their first child together back in June, recently revealed that when their baby girl arrives, they already know what they will be naming her, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“It was the very first thing [we decided on]. We’ve known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B,” Duff said. “We actually agreed. We had one name picked out and then we swapped a week later and we haven’t discussed it since,” she added.

Duff did not reveal anymore clues as to what her baby girl’s name will be, but was quick to assure that although the name isn’t “too weird”, it is “unique”.

While the couple’s newborn will be Duff’s first daughter, she is already a mother to 6-year-old son Luca Cruz, with whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Not too long ago, Duff admitted that Luca was not too happy when he learned the news that he would be getting a sister, but has since relaxed and come to terms with it.

“He’s sweet now. When we say goodbye, he always says goodbye to her. And he wants to feel her kicking. It’s really sweet. I think he’s a little nervous about sharing his toys and stuff like that, but he doesn’t realize that they’re not going to be the same thing,” she raved.

While being pregnant seems to suit the Lizzie McGuire alum, she recently got candid about how “hard” pregnancy really is for a woman with her 10 million Instagram followers. Duff has made it a point to keep her followers up to date since announcing she was expecting.

“Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special,” she wrote

Although it unclear how far along in her pregnancy she is, Duff looks as if she could go into labor any day now