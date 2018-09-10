Jeff Goldblum Receives ‘GQ Men Of The Year Award’, Fans Swoon On Instagram

Eternal “Zaddy” and multi-talented actor Jeff Goldblum was recently honored at this week’s “GQ Men Of The Year Awards” extravaganza in London. The star shared his win on Instagram with his adoring fans.

As previously reported in Inquisitr, Goldblum is enjoying the limelight as he is recognized for a lifetime of accomplished acting, incredible style, and timeless good looks.

The actor posted a photo on Instagram after receiving his award earlier this week. Goldblum appears as dapper as every in a sparkling gold blazer, with black slacks and striped shoes. He wears a metallic shirt and skinny tie as part of the ensemble. To complete the look, Goldblum’s silver hair is slicked back from his forehead, and he wears stylish black-framed glasses and a winning smile. He holds a gold award in his hands.

Goldblum appears in the photo with fellow heartthrob and actor Tom Hiddleston. Hiddleston wears a a sharp black suit with a black bowtie, and points at Goldblum’s award.

Goldblum captioned the photo, “Seriously thrilled to be @britishgq’s @haigclub Icon of the Year! Many thanks to British GQ and @dylanjonesgq for the honor and the fantastic evening, and to @twhiddleston for presenting me with the award! #goodasgoldblum #MenOfTheYear #GQ (@atvottero).”

Fans could not get enough of the stylish and handsom duo, and the post received over 115,000 likes and 1,100 comments.

One user posted, “Good Lord!!! There’s not enough words or feels in the world to describe this photo. Two beautiful and brilliant men. Both whom I’ve never met. But would be a extraordinary honor to. In Love.” Another fan commented, “Oh Jeff you sexy beast. You’re one of the most stylish people of our generation.”

According to GQ, Goldblum was selected for the award for a number of reasons.

“Jeff Goldblum is a man men want to be, women want to be with, and whose own planet probably wants him back. He is a man who is such a one-off, he seems to have invented a cadence and rhythm of speech that is all his own. Because even in human communication, why follow?”

Goldblum does not shy away from sharing his love of style and the finer things in life with his 1.1 million Instagram followers. Last week, the actor showed off in a pale-colored suit at the premiere of The Mountain at the Venice Film Festival. According to IMDB, the film stars Tye Sheridan, Jeff Goldblum, and Hannah Gross.