‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Maggie’s Long-Lost Daughter Returns To Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming storylines reveal that fans will be seeing a long-lost daughter return to Salem, and with fall sweeps approaching, the plot could prove to be a big one on the soap.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) will get a huge surprise when her daughter, Sarah Horton, now being played by actress Linsey Godfrey, returns to Salem. The outlet reveals that with Sarah back in town, Maggie will have something else to do besides run around behind her husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and attempt to keep him out of trouble.

She Knows Soaps reports that the character of Sarah Horton was born in 1981 through artificial insemination. Sarah was believed to be the daughter of Evan Whyland, although when Sarah was a teenager it was later revealed that Neil Curtis was her biological father.

However, that didn’t matter to Sarah, because Maggie’s beloved husband, Mickey Horton, was her father in every way that mattered. When the Sarah was an infant, Evan gave up his parental rights. However, Mickey never adopted the little girl.

Eventually, Days of our Lives fans watched as Sarah Horton left Salem with her sister, Melissa. The two women moved to Nashville, but Melissa has returned home for a visit now and then. However, Sarah has never returned to Salem, until Linsey Godfrey was cast in the role.

Days of our Lives viewers will see the character have her big homecoming this fall, making it the first time that Sarah Horton has been seen since 1991. However, there are no current details about what Sarah may do once she arrives back home in Salem.

It seems that Sarah could prove to be a love match for one of the soap’s most eligible bachelors, such as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), who often has drama in his love life, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), which would make for an interesting relationship due to the fact that the DiMera family and Kiriakis brood are enemies, or even Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), or Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), if his marriage to Abigail Devearux DiMera (Marci Miller) goes south.

Days of our Lives fans are interested to see what the future holes for Sarah Horton when she finally comes home after over 20 years away. Fans can see all the drama go down when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC.