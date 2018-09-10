Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Closing In’ On The Identity Of Anonymous Op-ed Writer

CNN reports that Trump's aides have cut down the list of potential op-ed writers to just a handful of people.

Donald Trump is “closing in” on the identity of the anonymous New York Times op-ed writer, according to the Daily Express (via CNN).

Trump is reportedly obsessed with finding out who wrote the scathing piece, which criticized the American president’s leadership style for being “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective” while calling his policy decisions “half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless.” The writer also revealed that Trump’s cabinet had discussed the possibility of removing him from office.

“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president,” the senior White House official noted. “But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.”

Trump blasted the writer of the op-ed as being “gutless,” and instigated his aides to investigate the real identity of the person he accused of having committed an act of “treason” for undermining his presidency.

Speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One, Trump expressed concerns that the writer of the op-ed could leak classified information in the future and therefore needed to be identified immediately.

“Supposing I have a high-level national security meeting and he has got a clearance and he goes into a high-level meeting concerning China or Russia or North Korea or something. I don’t want him in those meetings.”

The Failing New York Times! pic.twitter.com/SHsXvYKpBf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, Trump is exploring the publication of the piece from a legal standpoint and has already urged Attorney General Jeff Sessions to launch an investigation into the matter because it concerns “national security.”

“Jeff Sessions should be investigating who the author of that piece was because I really believe it’s national security.”

While the investigative media is nowhere close to finding out the real identity of the writer, White House aides have reportedly cut down the list of potential writers to only a handful of people. The publication of the piece launched a frantic guessing game within the Trump administration, with aides scampering to contain the fallout from an op-ed which basically undermines the presidency in a manner unseen in modern American political history.

There have been a series of denials from Trump’s closest aides over the weekend, with vice president Mike Pence and counselor Kellyanne Conway being among those who have categorically denied writing the NYT op-ed.