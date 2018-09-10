John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, And Tim Rice Are Now Part Of The EGOT Club

The ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’ producers are now in a league of their own.

Prior to the September 9 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, there were only 12 members of the prestigious EGOT club. However, after Sunday night’s ceremony, three new entertainment bigwigs can add their names to the list: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and John Legend.

What is an EGOT? EGOT is the acronym used to describe those that have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards. That means the individual has achieved the highest level of success in the television, music, film, and Broadway industries.

Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nicols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin, and Robert Lopez are all previous winners of all four trophies.

The April NBC special Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which Legend, Webber, and Rice all served as executive producers for, won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. That was the last trophy each needed to become EGOT winners.

“So happy to be part of this team,” Legend wrote on Instagram beside a photo of the three men holding their Emmy trophies. “So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air.”

Legend’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, posted a similar picture of the proud Emmy winners. “EGOT GOATS,” she captioned the snapshot, using the acronym for “greatest of all time.”

If the 39-year-old singer, songwriter, and actor hadn’t won an Emmy Award tonight, he still had another chance at becoming an EGOT as he is also nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Jesus Christ in the TV musical. That trophy will be handed out during the main Emmy Awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live on NBC on Monday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Eric Liebowitz / NBC

Legend has 10 Grammy Awards for the music he has created over the years. He won his one Oscar in 2015 for writing the song “Glory,” with Common, for the movie Selma. His lone Tony Award was won for co-producing Jitney, which was named Best Revival of a Play at the 2017 awards ceremony.

Webber has four Grammys and seven Tonys. His one Oscar win came in 1996. It was for writing “You Must Love Me” for the Evita soundtrack with Rice.

Rice has a total of three Oscars: for the above-mentioned Evita tune; for writing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King with Elton John; and for penning “A Whole New World” from Aladdin with Alan Menken. His three Grammys are all associated with the Aladdin soundtrack, and he also has three Tonys.