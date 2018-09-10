Iggy Azalea Flaunts Taut Abs In Gray Tied T-Shirt And White Bike Shorts

Rapper Iggy Azalea enjoyed her Sunday as she relaxed in a comfy yet sexy outfit that she shared on her social media.

The “Kream” singer took to her Instagram story to show off a sexy dark heathered gray Guess brand t-shirt when she tied up below her breasts. In another short video, Azalea panned down and showed off her taut abs and her dangerous curves encased her white knee-length bike style shorts. She left her blonde hair down around her shoulders. She accessorized her casual look with large gold hoop earrings, and on her face, she wore a neutral eye with her eyebrows highlighted and a beautiful pink shade on her voluptuous lips.

Guess also tweeted out the rapper’s look on its Twitter account complete with an “oh hi” to the favorite star along with a love kiss emoji and a heart emoji. Azalea retweeted it for her fans, too.

Earlier this week, the “Fancy” singer who recently released her sophomore album, shared that her newest collaboration with Swedish duo Total Ape, the “Total Haze” remix, finally dropped. She shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the song while she laid down wearing light makeup, loose hair, a black tank top, and matching black and gold necklaces.

Azalea captioned the video, “My new song with @totalape ‘In A Haze RMX’ just dropped! It’s on their EP out tonight, make sure you check me out – did this one a while back! Still [fire emoji].”

When Survive The Summer hit last month, fans were surprised that the previously leaked song didn’t make Azalea’s tracklist. It turns out that the number became a remix for Total Ape, and it became a single for the duo with a significant presence from the “Tokyo Snow Trip” singer. Fans feel that this new collaboration shows a vulnerable side of the singer.

Some of Azalea’s lyrics from the song include the following:

I been caught up in you and the things you doin’

And I can’t lie to ya, I don’t even mind

I been tryna get used to how fast life been movin’

And looking for somethin’ outside this money to call mine

Tell me, tell me, tell me baby could you be that?

They say love is like a drug

Baby you gon’ make me relapse

I got short comings and flaws

But you see me and never see that

And that’s what got me tryin’ to be everywhere that you be at

Some fans believe that this remix could be another top 100 hit for Azalea.