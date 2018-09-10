Karl Urban Says Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Scripis Woud be R-Rated, Shows ‘Horror Of Space’

Karl Urban is a current star in the ongoing Star Trek franchise. The actor is also reportedly set to star in a Star Trek movie written by Quentin Tarantino. While the movie may still never see the light of day, there is a lot of buzz about the script, which was pitched to director J.J. Abrams by Tarantino.

According to IndieWire, the script is quite a bit different from previous entries to the Star Trek franchise, which have been largely suitable for families, calling it “bananas”

Urban says the script conveys the horrors of outer space, but also clarifies, unlike much Tarantino-directed cinema, the script is not full of obscenity.

You shouldn’t worry that it is going to be full of obscenity and stuff. He wants an R-rating to really make those beats of consequence land. If it’s not PG, if someone gets sucked out into space, which we have all seen before, we might see them get disemboweled first…It allows some some breadth…gives him some leeway to do that. To me, that was always one of the things I loved about what DeForest Kelley did. He would actually capture the horror of space. That look in his eyes of sheer terror always struck me when I was a kid.”

According to the report, Quentin Tarantino wrote the script with Karl Urban in mind to continue reprising his role.

Far removed from the cold blackness of space, Tarantino is hard at work on the upcoming movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The movie is set to feature a depiction of Charles Mason and his famous, grisly murder of Sharon Tate and a number of friends while they were in their home, back in 1969. The crimes have come to be known as the Tate-LaBianca murders and were carried out by members of Charles Manson’s “family,” under his instruction.

Charles Manson was originally sentenced to death, but after a repeal of the death penalty in California, his sentence was commuted to life in prison. He went to a number of parole hearings, but was denied every time.

Tarantino originally rose to fame when he directed Reservoir Dogs in the early ’90s, but solidified himself as a movie icon when he released Pulp Fiction in 1994. Tarantino’s movies are known for having long stretches of profanity-laced dialogue and over the top violence. His movies Kill Bill and Django Unchained are among his most violent.