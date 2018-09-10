Ariana Grande’s Fiance Pete Davidson Spotted Out For The First Time Since Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande may not be up to being seen in public in the days following her former boyfriend Mac Miller’s death. However, her fiance, Pete Davidson, was spotted out and about for the first time following the news of the rapper’s tragic passing.

According to a Sept. 9 report by Daily Mail, Pete Davidson was spotted by paparazzi as he walked along in New York City over the weekend, just days after Mac Miller’s death was announced. His fiance, Ariana Grande, who is usually by his side, was not with him.

Davidson, 24, was photographed wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, which he used to covered his newly dyed blonde hair, khaki pants, and white Nike sneakers.

Pete Davidson’s sighting came just one day after his fiance, Ariana Grande, took to her Instagram account to honor her former boyfriend, Mac Miller, with a touching photo tribute. In the black and white photo, Mac is seen sitting on the ground as he looks up at the person taking the photograph, likely Grande.

Ariana did not caption the photo of her former love, and she also was forced to disable comments on the sweet snapshot due to the fact that some online haters have been using social media to blame her for Mac’s death.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Pete Davidson is said to be worried about Ariana Grande following Mac Miller’s death. The Saturday Night Live star allegedly wants to protect her from fans who believe she had a hand in the rapper’s untimely passing.

“Pete is amazing, he’s so solid, and he’s like, totally Ariana’s rock, her shoulder to cry on, support system, voice of reason, best friend, everything. Pete knows grief, he’s been through unmentionable horror and loss himself, and it doesn’t frighten him — he’s a real stand-up guy. For all his goofy, comedian persona, he’s actually a super deep and sweet guy, he’s really empathetic, and he loves Ariana with every piece of his heart, all he wants to do is protect her as much as humanly possible,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

As many fan already know, Mac Miller was found dead in his Studio City home on Friday morning. Paramedics were called to the house where they pronounced the rapper dead at the scene from an apparent drug overdose. Miller’s family, fans, and friends were completely shocked by the news, with many members of the music community such as Shawn Mendes, Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani, Chance the Rapper, and more speaking out on his death.