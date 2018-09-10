Jessa Seewald Shares Clip Of Spurgeon And Henry Chilling In Church

The Seewald boys head to church.

Jessa Seewald sure has a couple of cool kids. The mom-of-two has been sharing some of her boys’ best moments on social media and Duggar fans are amazed by how cute Spurgeon and Henry are.

Jessa took to Instagram, as she does quite often, to share a quick clip of her sons enjoying some Sunday morning church. They are seen sitting in their stroller having a snack as the adults are singing around them. It’s a different kind of set up in their house of worship than other churches may have. Half of the room has the usual pews where people sit, but the other half is set up with round tables to sit at. It appears that this may be an area where parents like Ben and Jessa can just hang out with their kids while not being disruptive to others.

The TLC reality star had earlier posted herself shopping for clothes for the boys in a consignment shop. Jessa is considered a thirty shopper and she does her best to keep a budget, as seen in previous episodes of Counting On. She bragged about getting jeans for Spurgeon and Henry at great prices at a shop in Springdale, Arkansas. She sent a snapshot of Henry chilling in a pair of jeans. He has his eyes closed and very relaxed. It looks like he was so relaxed that he drifted off to dream land.

Give them a spoon and put them in the dirt. ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jMEjE57QUA — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) August 23, 2018

In addition to buying jeans, Spurgeon also got a new plaid shirt. Jessa said that she loves the brown patches on the elbows. It looks like it is Spurgeon-approved as well. The boys are growing up fast, and this has made their mama thinking about more kids. She mentioned it on air when sister, Jinger Vuolo, delivered her first baby in July. As soon as Jessa held the newborn, her baby vibes began. A baby announcement certainly wouldn’t be a surprise. She and Ben have talked about adoption as well, but there is no word yet on whether they have gone forward with that just yet.

Duggar fans are always eager to get updates on the family’s kids, including Jill Dillard, Joy-Anna Forsyth, Kendra Duggar, and Anna Duggar. Jessa and Jill are frequent flyers on social media, but Joy and Kendra posts are rare these days. However, Anna seems to be putting in an effort to share family updates with fans lately.

Counting On continues to air on TLC on Monday nights.