Sterling K. Brown Rallies Behind Olivia Munn After Actress Is Shunned For ‘The Predator’ Sex Offender Claims

Director Shane Black refuses to communicate one-on-one with Munn after the actress made Fox cut a scene with a registered sex offender from the movie.

Sterling K. Brown rallied behind co-star Olivia Munn after the actress complained of feeling “isolated” while promoting her movie, The Predator, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), according to Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Munn lamented that none of her co-stars were by her side at TIFF because of her decision to make Fox cut a scene in the sci-fi movie with a registered sex offender, Steven Wilder Striegel, who was convicted for sending sexually explicit emails to a 14-year-old girl.

“There are people who get very mad at you for not… just, you know… helping them bury it. It’s a very lonely feeling to be sitting here by myself when I should be sitting here with the rest of the cast. I do feel like I’ve been treated by some people that I’m the one who went to jail or I’m the one that put this guy on set.”

Munn also revealed that she hadn’t been contacted by director Shane Black since Fox cut the scene out, despite him knowing about Striegel’s past. Black has cast his “friend” Striegel in cameo roles in his earlier films, and although he addressed the issue through a tweet following Fox’s decision to cut Striegel’s scene out, he never apologized to Munn directly for making her do a scene with a sex-offender without her knowledge.

The actress, who plays scientist Casey Bracket in The Predator, said that she was wrong to have expected support for calling out a sex offender, and tweeted after the interview with THR that she had only acquiesced to promoting the movie at TIFF because she was “contractually obligated.”

“I’m contractually obligated. And from what I’m experiencing, I think they’d prefer I not show up. It would make everyone breathe easier,” Munn had tweeted earlier this week.

But while none of her co-stars came to her defense during the interview by sharing space with her, Munn’s The Predator co-star Sterling K. Brown tweeted his support for her actions.

“I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear. And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn’t have an opportunity to be there with you. There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?…” Brown wrote in a series of tweets in support of Munn.

But Brown seemed intent not to antagonize director Shane Black with his comments either, and noted in the following tweets that Black had offered an “apology” for casting a sex offender in a scene with Munn.

“That’s gonna vary from individual to individual. You and [Shane Black] may differ when it comes to that issue,” he wrote. “I don’t have all the details regarding his friend’s crime, but I know it involves a minor, and he spent time in jail. With regards to forgiveness, I leave that to the individual. What I take issue with, (& I believe Shane addressed this in his apology), is that we all have the right to know who we’re working with!”