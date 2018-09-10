Robert Pattinson Says He’s Ready To Return To ‘Twilight’ As Edward Cullen

Robert Pattinson says he is ready to return to the franchise that made him famous. The actor, who shot to instant stardom upon being cast in the role of Edwards Cullen in the Twilight Saga films, says he’s ready to sparkle again.

Recently, Robert Pattinson said down for an interview with Variety published on Sunday, September 9, the actor revealed that he would play the character again, and that he’s ready to do so whenever he gets the call, claiming he’s been prepping his skin in order to play a 17-year-old immortal vampire.

“The amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I’m ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. Ready!” he joked, but didn’t address reuniting with his former girlfriend and Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart.

The couple met on the set of the first film, and ended up calling it quits back in 2013 after four years of dating, and a major cheating scandal. As many fans will remember, Kristen Stewart was photographed by paparazzi snuggling up and kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

After the photos were published online, the couple were said to split and Stewart issued a public apology to Pattinson. Eventually, the pair got back together, but split again months later. However, they are currently on good times, and are now friends.

Currently, Robert Pattinson has been busy promoting his new film, High Life, a sci-fi thriller. He is rumored to be dating model Suki Waterhouse, while Kristen Stewart is currently dating model, Stella Maxwell.

Robert Pattinson on a #Twilight reunion: 'I'm ready to play 17 at a moment's notice' https://t.co/xVxzIfSLqV — Variety (@Variety) September 9, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have sparked reunion rumors multiple times over the years, with the most recent being back in April. Sources claimed that the pair were trying to keep their reunion under wraps, and that there was still chemistry between them.

“They’re trying to keep it low-key, but there’s still chemistry there. People in their circles are starting to wonder if they’re considering a reconciliation. She’s hoping that Rob is serious when he says he’s forgiven her for what happened back then,” a source previously claimed.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the reunion rumors, revealing that the former couple have not been meeting each other secretly in hopes of keeping their romance from fans. In fact, Kristen Stewart has been seemingly dedicated to her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, for many months now, and it seems Robert Pattinson has also moved on.

Meanwhile, fans are still hoping for a new Twilight Saga movie, but it likely won’t happen anytime soon.