Colin Mochrie Shuts Down Transphobic Trolls Harassing His Daughter

Colin Mochrie's sweet post wishing his daughter happy birthday was met with harassing trolls.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Colin Mochrie clapped back at Facebook trolls after they harassed his transgender daughter.

At the beginning of the week, Colin took to Facebook to wish his daughter Kinley a happy 28th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my lovely daughter! 28 years old and everything we’ve ever hoped for in a child,” the 60-year-old comedian said in a Facebook post featuring a picture of himself, his wife Debra McGrath, and their daughter Kinley.

It wasn’t too long after that the comment section of Mochrie’s sweet birthday post began to fill with hateful and nasty comments directed toward his daughter Kinley. Colin, as any loving father would, was quick to put the trolls in their place with a very witty response.

The next day, Colin took to Facebook again to thank his supporters and to shut down the transphobic trolls following his page.

“To the trolls, my thoughts and prayers to your body for losing it’s mind and soul so tragically.”

Mochrie’s clap back was met with a great deal of love and support, including some very touching comments from other members of the transgender community.

The support grew to the point that many went back to the original birthday post and flooded it with comments of praise and support, burying the nasty and negative comments in the process. Supporters of Colin and his daughter were also quick to fire back at any troll still lingering in the comments section of either of his Facebook posts.

One comment on his birthday wish post which accumulated over 6,000 reactions and just shy of 300 comments thanked Colin for his support.

“I’m a trans woman, and today is the first day my mom called me her daughter. Thank you for being supportive of your daughter! Supportive parents make all of the difference.”

A separate comment on his second Facebook post pointed out how baffling it was that anyone who follows Colin would get upset at him or troll his posts because he made the decision to be loving and supporting father.

“So, some former fans are mad that Colin is a supportive parent? Those fans expect him to be a crappy parent and not be a loving father,” the individual questioned.

Just last year, the comedian opened up to CBC about his fears for his daughter’s “life change.”

“You go through this thing ‘now my child has changed gender, does that mean that previous child is now gone,” Colin explained.

He clarified later that his child was “the exact same kid with a different coat on.”

.@colinmochrie shut down internet trolls earlier this week after wishing his transgender daughter a happy birthdayhttps://t.co/0qKTefEa5B — ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 7, 2018

Outside of adjusting to his daughter’s new gender, the only real concern Colin had was for her safety around those who don’t understand or accept her decision.