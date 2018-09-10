Ted Cruz Claims Beto O’Rourke Wants To Turn Texas Into Silicon, Tofu-Eating Version Of California

He said his opponent wants to replicate California in Texas

Ted Cruz may have lost the primary, but he will never quit running for office, or so it seems. Currently, Cruz is in a heated race for Senate against U.S. Representative and Democrat Beto O’Rourke, and it seems the proverbial first are now flying. Huffington Post reported the remarks, which Cruz said at a recent campaign rally.

“We are seeing tens of millions of dollars flooding into the state of Texas from liberals all over the country who desperately want to turn the state of Texas blue,” Cruz said at a recent campaign rally in Katy, Texas. “They want us to be just like California, right down to tofu and silicon and dyed hair.”

Cruz’s own wife, Heidi, is a vegetarian from California. However, Cruz pointed out that he brought her to Texas, and the crowd cheered. The race is currently fairly tight, and O’Rourke has thus far proven to be a strong challenge for Cruz, even in Texas which is typically conservative and supportive of the GOP.

In the wake of realizing that he may in fact lose his Senate seat, Cruz seems to be taking shots at his opponent and hoping some will land. It left some confused, however. Firstly, there was the fact that his own wife is a vegetarian, and likely eats tofu. She’s also from California. Additionally, the comment about hair dye left many very confused.

Cruz has been rumored to dye his own hair, which has certainly looked grayer at times than it currently does. Additionally, his vegetarian, Californian wife is a brunette in her yearbook photo, but a blonde today. At some point, hair dye entered into the equation.

Some were further confused about whether Cruz was intending to refer to silicon or silicone. Silicon could be a reference to the encroachment of tech startups that has been occurring in Silicon Valley for years. Or silicone could refer to plastic surgery and implants.

Politico reports that given Cruz’s poor polling performance, the GOP are throwing major support behind their candidate to ensure they do not lose a Senate seat. Apparently, a plea was sent to President Trump to invite him out to support his one-time opponent.

President Donald Trump did recently announce he will be attending a blowout final rally for Cruz in October. If Cruz loses, it could have a domino effect and impact later candidates down the road, GOP officials fear.