Aubrey O’Day Looks For Her ‘Playboy’ Cover, Disses Tia Carrere And Later Reveals Her Version Of Heaven

Reality TV star has nothing nice to say about Carrere.

A former star of The Celebrity Apprentice, Aubrey O’Day share a recent visit to a thrift shop and a costume store on her social media.

Yesterday, O’Day and her Dumblonde bandmate Shannon Bex went to Santa Barbara together, which the singer announced on her Instagram Story by showing a bit of the road trip along with the caption, “Santa Barbara here we come,” and she added a smiley face emoji. After their arrival, they visited a thrift shop. O’Day went out for some good looking sushi, which she declared was the way to her heart.

After sushi, O’Day and Bex spent some time digging through a great thrift store. At one point, O’Day dug through a couple of boxes of old Playboy in search of her cover, but she never found the one that featured herself. However, she did see a cover of somebody she co-starred on reality TV with at one point.

“Shan, oh my God. I was on Celebrity Apprentice with this chick. She came after me and tried to fight me. She couldn’t do anything on her own. She was helpless.”

The Playboy magazine the “White Hot lies” singer held up as she talked about her co-star on the show, Tia Carrere. According to a Huffington Post report from 2012, the season they were both on now-President Donald Trump’s show after she got fired, Carrere said took the high road in the episode, which Carrere, O’Day, and Lisa Lampanelli lost because they failed to create a viral video for O’Cedar mop.

In an interview with Good Day NY after Trump fired her, Carrere said, “If I wanted to be that person and throw them under the bus as it were, I could have thrown Lisa Lampanelli and Aubrey O’Day under the bus, but I did not.”

Based on what she said on her Instastory, it seems like the current Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars contestant still has no love lost for her former competitor from The Celebrity Apprentice.

Today, O’Day shared clips of looking at Halloween costumes in a store. She declared the store, which had 100s of costumes, “My version of heaven.”

While she hasn’t revealed what she’s dressing up for Halloween, considering she admitted her love of costumes, O’Day is sure to come up with something fantastic, which will thrill her fans.

This fall, according to an Inquisitr report, O’Day, Bex, and Dawn Richard plan to take their newly reunited band Danity Kane on tour, which is called “The Universe Is Undefeated.”