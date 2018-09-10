John Stamos Considers Himself The Luckiest Man On The Planet, Very Grateful For His Life

John Stamos is not taking anything for granted in his life. The Fuller House actor has a family that he is totally grateful for and he is not afraid to admit how much he loves it. In an interview with Access Hollywood, he gushed about his wife, baby son Billy, and the Netflix reboot that has brought him even more than he could have hoped for.

The 55-year-old dad attended the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles with his wife, Caitlin McHugh. The duo spoke to Scott Evans on the red carpet about diaper changing and how Fuller House still has many fans who adore the show. Stamos told the story of the parents of a young girl who is battling cancer. They told him that watching both Full House reruns and Fuller House was what helped to get her through chemo. That almost got the actor a little teary-eyed just telling the story. He said that there are times when he has had enough Full House, but it’s these kinds of stories that seems to make him realize how much it means to people.

It’s obvious that this daddy loves his boy. When he was asked about diaper changing, he made it clear that he is just fine with the dirty deed. He said, “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this kid. If it takes changing diapers to spend time with him, I will, yeah.”

John Stamos admitted that he is the most grateful that he has ever been in his life. He credits his wife, as well as getting his act together to be able to meet someone like her. “I am the luckiest man on the planet and I am grateful,” he gushed.

John Stamos talking fatherhood is the sweetest thing you'll see all day. https://t.co/umDlTGjlhy pic.twitter.com/wExok6EaJP — Access (@accessonline) September 10, 2018

He sure looked handsome in his black tux as he stood by Caitlin on the red carpet. She looked exquisite in a blush-colored gown with black vines winding from the bodice down to the flowing skirt. They both made quite a couple. They even shared a smooch as the cameras were snapping.

John and Caitlin were joined by the rest of the Fuller House crew, including Bob Saget and his fiance Kelly Rizzo, Candace Cameron-Bure, Lori Loughlin, and Andrea Barber. The show got an Emmy nomination, but it didn’t win this time. However, the stars were very happy that they were on the list and was recognized for their hard work. They just wrapped up filming season four and a premiere date should be announced soon.