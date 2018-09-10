Sonja Morgan Is The New Face of Telfar for NYFW

'The Real Housewives of New York' star is now the face of the latest campaign for Telfar, modeling their shopping bag for New York Fashion Week.

Real Housewives of New York star, Sonja Morgan, 54, tweeted on Sunday some exciting news– that she had been featured in Paper Magazine in an editorial spread for Telfar, an up and coming fashion brand.

Morgan has long worked in fashion, both as a model and through other outlets. She is also the founder and president of her own luxury fashion and jewelry line, Sonja Morgan New York and she launched the first collection during New York Fall Fashion Week 2015. She found mainstream notoriety as one of the stars of the reality TV show The Real Housewives of New York when she joined the show in Season 3.

Paper is an extremely well known New York City-based independent magazine focusing on fashion, popular culture, art, and more. Around for more than 30 years, the magazine became infamous in 2014 after having Kim Kardashian pose nude on the cover. They are known for pushing the envelope with their covers and editorials, and Morgan’s editorial with them is no different.

“Paper magazine aims to introduce our readers to the groundbreaking people and ideas that will influence trends of tomorrow,” the site wrote. “We connect and inspire our open-minded community to the most original and extraordinary emerging people, places and things.”

They collaborated with brand Telfar for their editorial featuring Morgan. The brand self describes itself as an “eponymous menswear line of fashion prodigy and international celebrity Telfar Clemens.” Their slogan is “NOT FOR YOU — FOR EVERYONE,” and this fashion ideal is evident in Morgan’s photos.

The editorial specifically features Telfar’s newest shopping bag, which is made of vegan leather. Designer Telfar was inspired by Christmas shoppers milling about with their purchases.

“It’s a silhouette and it’s 100 percent unisex. It looks good on everyone. It’s also affordable, so really anyone can get in this look,” he told Paper Magazine.

The bag comes in three sizes and in tan and white colors. The bag is meant to be used for any occasion and use and by any kind of person, as inclusivity is a core part of Telfar’s vision.

“…the brand has been broadening its audience, welcoming even more customers and further manifesting Clemens’ universal vision. Which is why PAPER asked Upper East Side icon Sonja Morgan… to model Telfar’s Shopping Bags for NYFW. They may seem like an odd pairing — or even a complete juxtaposition — but the 54-year-old socialite speaks to Clemens’ mission: ‘It’s not for you, it’s for everyone,'” wrote Paper Magazine.