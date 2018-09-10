Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Still Sweeps Her Off Her Feet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seemingly always dodging relationship rumors. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Sunday to reveal all is well with her marriage.

According to Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post, her relationship with Kanye West is just fine. The reality TV star posted a photo of herself, wearing a form fitting neon green dress with her long, dark hair worn down and in loose waves. Kanye, wearing a tan suit is seen picking his wife up and helping her out of the neon green Mercedes SUV. “Still sweeps me off my feet,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

The couple have been through a lot of ups and downs in their marriage. They’ve welcomed three children, daughter North, son Saint, and baby girl Chicago. They’ve also had to deal with Kim Kardashian being tied up, held at gunpoint, and robbed during a trip to Paris for Fashion week in October 2016.

Just one month later, Kanye West cancelled over 20 dates on his Saint Pablo tour after he suffered a breakdown of sorts and was admitted to the hospital after being transported by paramedics, where he was allegedly treated for exhaustion and sleep deprivation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors are circulating that Kim and Kanye are debating about whether or not to have a fourth child. However, West may be leaning towards having no more children with Kardashian, because they have been growing apart.

“Kim and Kanye have been on the brink of divorce numerous times, but Kim only has one embryo, a boy, left and she’s not letting it go to waste. Having another baby has become an obsession for Kim. It’s all she thinks about day and night. If she had to choose between the two, she’d go for the baby over her husband,” an insider dished, adding, “[Kanye] doesn’t want another child at this point. He loves his kids, but he’s grown distant from Kim,” an insider revealed.

However, Kim Kardashian’s recent Instagram post featuring her and her husband, Kanye West, in an intimate moment while showing off some PDA may disprove all of the rumors about their marriage being on the rocks.

Kim and Kanye don’t often speak out about rumors involving their marriage, but fans can see Kardashian talk about the drama, whatever that may be, going on in her life during episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sundays on E!.