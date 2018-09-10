Cara Delevingne And Rumored Girlfriend Ashley Benson Stun At The Toronto International Film Festival

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson looked absolutely stunning as they attended the premiere of 'Her Smell.'

Speculation and rumors have been flying for weeks that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are officially an item. Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago that Benson prefers to keep her alleged relationship with Cara private.

According to that same article by Inquisitr, the 28-year-old star admitted that she had always been a pretty private person when it came to relationships because she thought it was always better to have that separation from mainstream media.

“I think it’s the best way in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

Whether the two are or are not a couple, Cara and Ashley commanded attention as they arrived at the premiere of the duo’s new film titled Her Smell during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 26-year-old model turned heads in a semi-sheer shiny gold mini dress. The daring dress featured sheer and metallic gold stripes. Flaunting her tiny frame, Cara complemented her unique dress with a pair of thigh-high black boots.

Delevingne pulled her glamorous look together by styling her pixie crop blonde hair off her face. In the make-up department, she opted for a dramatic bronze-colored smoky eye.

According to Daily Mail, former Pretty Little Liars star Benson followed behind Cara turning just as many heads donning a breathtaking fiery red mini dress. The figure-hugging red dress showcased the Spring Break actress’s trim waist and curvy bust. The bottom of the dress flared out just enough to draw some attention to her toned legs and gorgeous black stilettos.

Benson styled her blonde locks in loose and seductive waves that showed off her drop earrings. Utilizing a little smoky eye of her own, Ashley kept things relatively simple in the makeup department keeping most of the focus on the vibrant red dress.

For those who are unfamiliar with the film, Her Smell is a film starring Elisabeth Moss who plays the role of a self-destructive punk rocker that is currently struggling with sobriety as she fights to find the creative inspiration that allowed her band to be successful.

Benson and Delevingne got to know each other during the filming of the movie, and many speculate somewhere along the line the friendship formed turned into something more romantic.

Unfortunately for those anxiously waiting to watch Cara and Ashley in a film together alongside Moss and Amber Heard, the film does not have a concrete release date as of yet.