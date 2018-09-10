Kanye West Has Reporter Tossed Out Of Ralph Lauren NYFW Show

The rapper does not want to talk to ‘trash journalists’ on the red carpet.

Kanye West wielded his power at the Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary show and gala dinner during New York Fashion Week, getting a reporter who was just trying to do her job kicked out of the event, which was held at the Bethesda Terrace inside Manhattan’s Central Park.

Before the show on Friday, September 7, as he walked the red carpet, the eccentric artist got extremely enraged after an interviewer asked him a question about the feud between actor and Ralph Lauren Polo model Tyson Beckford and his wife, Kim Kardashian, according to Footwear News.

“Ralph Lauren would be very ashamed that you asked that trash question,” West said to the reporter, which was captured by TMZ‘s cameras.

She apologized for her non-fashion-related question.

However, hearing “I’m sorry” was apparently not enough for the “Jesus Walks” rapper.

“Why are you allowing trash journalists?” he asked the event’s staff. “She needs to be kicked out right now, or I’m leaving. Right now.”

The journalist was then removed from the press line.

After the incident, West cooled off and enjoyed the NYFW event. He even tweeted about his “great seat” — he shared a table with Ralph Lauren, Oprah Winfrey, and Hillary Clinton.

Other celebrities at the swanky Ralph Lauren Fashion Week event included Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Blake Lively, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Steven Spielberg.

So what were Beckford and Kardashian fighting about that caused West to get so angry?

According to People, the drama took place over the summer after Beckford commented on a photo of Kardashian wearing tight leggings that was posted on the Shade Room’s Instagram page. “Sorry I Don’t care for it personally,” he wrote in the comments’ section. “She is not real, doctor f***ed up on her right hip.”

Kardashian then clapped back at the model for body-shaming her.

“Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” she commented, adding a tea cup, frog, and nail painting emojis.

This was an alleged attack on Beckford’s sexuality as there have been rumors that he is gay, which he has denied multiple times.

The reality TV star was then accused of being homophobic based on her comment.

“All my best friends are gay,” she later told Big Boy on his radio program, reported People. “I support the community. I love the community. They love me. That has nothing to do with this.”