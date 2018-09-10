‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Reveals The Fantasy Role He’s Always Wanted To Play

The actor also reveals why he hasn't yet shed his Jon Snow looks, even though filming for the final season of the HBO series has wrapped

No matter where his career takes him in the future, there’s a good chance that Games of Thrones star Kit Harington will always be remembered as Jon Snow. And just as Harington will always be known for his role as the king of the north, Daniel Radcliffe will always be known for his role as the titular character in the popular Harry Potter movie franchise.

What exactly does Daniel Radcliffe have to do with Kit Harington?

Well according to a recent report by People, Harry Potter is the fantasy role Harington has secretly always wanted to portray.

Harington, 31, was at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend to promote his new project, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. The film tells the story of a child star, all grown up, who gained fame after being in a TV show centered around wizards.

Harington, who was the actor chosen by director, Xavier Dolan, to portray the titular character in the film, thus revealed his longtime dream of wanting to play “The Boy Who Lived” himself.

“I always wanted to be in a Potter movie. I always wanted to be Harry Potter,” he said.

Harington’s new movie has a pretty impressive star-studded cast attached to it such as, Natalie Portman, Kathy Bates, Susan Sarandon, Thandie Newton, Bella Thorne, and Michael Gambon, who played the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series from the third film to the last.

Aside from talking about his new film, Harington also revealed why he still looks like his character Jon Snow, even though his filming for the final season has already been completed.

“They own me; they’ve just kept me like this,” he joked at first.

But in all seriousness, the How to Train Your Dragon voice actor was asked by production to maintain his character’s looks in the off-chance he has to do any reshoots. Although, once he is given the okay to relinquish himself as Jon Snow, Harington hinted that he might keep his hair and let it continue to grow out, but will do away with his beard, even though he looks like a “tried child” without his facial hair.

Not much is known about the final season of the popular HBO series, but aside from the memories and the long-life friendships, Harington does get to walk away knowing that a piece of the show will always be with him on a daily basis, as he met, fell in love, and married his former Game of Thrones co-star, Rose Leslie, in June.

Consisting of only six episodes, Season 8 of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in 2019.

Fans can watch the teaser trailer for The Life and Death of John F. Donovan below.