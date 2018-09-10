Tiffany Trump Attends New York Fashion Week, The President Attacks Obamas and Clintons on Twitter

Tiffany had fun on a break from her studies at Georgetown

Tiffany Trump showed up at New York Fashion week looking fashionable in a powder blue mini dress, with ruffles. New York Fashion Week is a huge event for celebrities, socialites, models, and designers. All want to impress, and all want to have a look that gets them noticed.

Hollywood Life reported that Trump attended the Taoray Wang fashion show on September 8. The stunning mini dress she wore paired with nude pumps was from the designer’s collection. Trump was seated in the front row and laughed and chatted with seatmates throughout her time there. A Secret Service agent was on hand sitting behind the First Daughter, who still rates a detail even though she is not as close to her father as his other children such as Ivanka.

Dear Tiffany, thank you so much for being part of our #taoraywang family from the beginning! You look absolutely stunning! We are proud of you ❤️Keep on shining ???????? — Taoray Wang (@TaorayWang) April 5, 2018

Tiffany is currently in her first year of studies at Georgetown Law in D.C., but took a break to enjoy some fashion and downtime. Taoray Wang must be a favorite designer of Trump’s, because she attended the runway show at last year’s New York Fashion Week as well. That time, she was attending with her now-ex boyfriend Ross Mechanic and her mom, Marla Maples. Neither attended with her this year, but Tiffany also wore one of the designer’s dresses at a 2016 campaign event for her father, President Donald Trump. In the past, Wang has thanked Trump for being a supporter of the brand for a long time.

The two Trumps make headlines for different reasons – Tiffany is usually mentioned in the press either in relation to her father, or for her fashion sense. Her father often makes headlines for reasons related to politics, or even more often, his Twitter account.

Recently, Trump has slammed the Obamas, noting that he believes he is more successful at stimulating the economy than Obama. His remarks seem to be in response to a speech Obama recently made.

In the past, Tiffany seemed to potentially want to explore the more glamorous side of her parents’ fame (her mother, Marla Maples, is a well-known actress). She was also raised in California, near Hollywood. She recorded a single, “Like a Bird” but appeared to drop aspirations at a singing career. She has long been interested in fashion. She regularly attends New York Fashion Week events and even interned at Vogue in 2015. In 2016, she modeled at New York Fashion Week, walking for designer Andrew Warren at his show.

Now, she seems strictly focused on academics. She graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania and is now studying law at Georgetown.