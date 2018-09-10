Anti-Trump Op-Ed Is Illegal, According To Kellyanne Conway, Though She Has ‘No Idea’ Why.

White House ‘resistance’ is more than just frustrating, for Kellyanne Conway, she thinks it’s illegal.

On Jake Tapper’s CNN show, State Of the Union, the host spoke to Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president. In their discussion the subject of a recent op-ed penned in the New York Times was brought up. The controversial op-ed is written from the point of view of one of Donald Trump’s current administration and details of a resistance inside the White House to undermine his agenda.

According to Newsweek, Conway is expressing major hostility toward the polarizing op-ed. More than just being critical, Kellyanne Conway seems to feel the NYT piece is illegal, citing a need to investigate “criminal activity.”

When Jake Tapper pressed her to elaborate how such an op-ed could be illegal, however, Kellyanne Conway was quick to point out she had no idea how, but that she still thinks it may be.

I don’t know that and I don’t think you know that. Anybody who would do this you don’t know what else they’re saying. But there is a difference between administrative action as I understand it and criminal action. Let’s not look at the four corners of the op-ed or the four corners of smeone’s book to say this is everything we know. That’s the entire point.”

In the op-ed, the anonymous writer speaks of a stealth resistance within the White House. Not comprised of liberals, this “resistance” is actually a small group of conservatives who the writer says is “choosing to put the country first.” They also added that they do want Trump’s administration to be successful, but have also discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which could be used to remove Donald Trump from the presidency.

Donald Trump has been, as many may have expected, less than thrilled at the idea of disloyalty within his cabinet. The president has taken to twitter numerous times, delivering a rebuke of the op-ed, its writer, who he calls “gutless,” and the New York Times.

Are the investigative “journalists” of the New York Times going to investigate themselves – who is the anonymous letter writer? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

Donald Trump is currently receiving crushing blows to his presidency, as consecutive bombshells landed recently. Before the op-ed came to light, a book by Bob Woodward was recently released that paint images of incompetence and vitriol as being prime ingredients to the Trump administration’s day-to-day operations.

The book is titled Fear: Trump in the White House.

Trump has refuted a number of claims in the book, including one where Woodward accuses Donald Trump of calling attorney general Jeff Sessions ‘mentally retarded.’