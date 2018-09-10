A British TV Presenter And Professor Are Certain That King Arthur’s Camelot Was Really In Cirencester

BBC TV presenter Nick Knowles believes the Roman amphitheater in Cirencester is the one place that would allow all of King Arthur's knights to be seated.

BBC TV presenter Nick Knowles is absolutely convinced that King Arthur’s Camelot was really located in Cirencester and has stated that a professor also agrees with him and that the two of them may even be able to prove their claim.

According to the Daily Mail, Knowles explained that he is certain that the famous Round Table of King Arthur can be found in Cirencester when he was recently on The One Show.

“Me and a professor at Bristol University reckon Camelot is in Cirencester – and we can prove it.”

Nick Knowles has based his theory on the fact that Cirencester’s Roman amphitheater makes the most sense because it is the only spot that could realistically allow King Arthur to have 5,000 knights all seated in one place at the Round Table, which he is reputed to have done so that everyone would be considered to be of equal importance.

While the legendary stories of King Arthur today have mainly come to us as myths, historians do believe that such a man once controlled Britain sometime between the 5th and 6th centuries.

King Arthur’s name is written in historical documents that date back to the 9th century, but most of the myths that we recognize about him today have reached us through the work of Geoffrey of Monmouth, who wrote about the legendary king in the 1100s.

TV's Nick Knowles says he can PROVE King Arthur's Camelot was in Cirencester – and the round table was in the middle of a Roman amphitheatre https://t.co/ML2FxsWD0u pic.twitter.com/tUkoq1qU7O — Cletus (@Cletus1942) September 2, 2018

The discussion about King Arthur’s Camelot originally came about after Matt Baker and Alex Jones, both presenters on The One Show, began discussing a Camelot theme park that was now shut down. This is when Knowles told Jones and Baker that he and a professor were certain that the round table was almost certainly to be found in Cirencester.

Another recent theory as to the place of King Arthur’s Camelot is Standish, which is near Wigan, and was written about in a book in 2014 by Graham Robb, who spent a long time doing geophysical research on the subject of the Round Table.

However, over the years there have been many claims as to the location of Camelot and Geoffrey of Monmouth was of the opinion that it was in Caerleon in South Wales, while n 1542 John Leland suggested that it was really in Somerset in an Iron Age fort.

Nick Knowles’ theory may not be too far off the mark, on the other hand, as historian Chris Gidlow also believes that the Roman amphitheater in Cirencester would have been the perfect spot for King Arthur’s Camelot.