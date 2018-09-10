Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Looks Identical To Her Mom On Her 19th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon posted an Instagram post in honor of her daughter Ava's birthday, and people can't believe the resemblance.

Reese Witherspoon posted a sweet post on her Instagram in honor of her daughter, Ava Phillippe’s birthday, and fans again are reminded of just how identical the two look. Reese captioned the photo of Ava, saying “Happy Birthday to my girl… You are the sunshine in my life! Love you to the moon and back!” In the photo, Ava’s sitting down outside wearing a basic white t-shirt and jeans. She looks pretty much like a younger version of Reese, except with a nose ring. One fan said “Happy birthday. She is going to be a total heartbreaker :),” while others said she’s “the perfect blend of you and Ryan!”

Ava’s been pretty busy, as she recently landed her first modeling gig for Rodarte in January. It was a great break into the industry, as Ava worked alongside Kirsten Dunst and Tessa Thompson, detailed People. She posed in a beautiful black-and-white floral dress with a flowing white skirt, and the backdrop looks like a fantasy Disney scene complete with soft, romantic hues. Ava also donned a pink strapless dress with red flower accents, complete with matching gloves.

Phillippe also just graduated high school in June, which she commemorated on Instagram with a throwback picture from Freshman year.

And just six days ago, Ava posted a photo of herself and some friends from a park in San Francisco, saying “We [heart emoji] SF.”

Draper James did an interview with both Reese and Ava, and the result was sweet as expected. While Reese commented that she and her daughter share “strong opinions and empathy,” this is what Ava had to say about how her mom has influenced her personal style.

“The best thing about how my mom has influenced my style is that, while I do take her advice, it’s still my own. She and I agree on a lot of what’s ‘fashionable,’ but we have different taste, and she’s really respectful of my personality as I express it through clothes.”

The youngster certainly has a great sense of style, and she does follow her mom’s cues more than she may realize. Ava has been seen sporting lots of classic looks with simple lines, but she also has branched out with some fun color combinations and an edgier vibe.

Reese and Ava get along great, and it’s reflected in how Ava loves to spend time with her mom on set when she gets the chance.