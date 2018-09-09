‘Big Brother 20’ Week 11 Spoilers: Houseguest’s Next Target Confuses Fans And Julie Chen

JC Mounduix and Brett Robinson's target might just cost them the game.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

With a double eviction looming, the houseguests of Big Brother Season 20 are planning who to send home on Thursday night. Despite the fact that the houseguests are not privy to the double eviction, they have been preparing for the last several weeks since this season has yet to have the dreaded evening. What seems to be confusing some fans is just who certain houseguests are targeting for the second eviction on Thursday night.

Big Brother Network revealed a conversation between JC Mounduix and Tyler Crispen where the Miami dancer proclaimed he would want to send home model Angela Rummans for the double eviction if she doesn’t win the Head of Household competition. Brett Robinson has also rallied behind this plan, which doesn’t make much sense to fans or Big Brother host Julie Chen herself.

Angela is without a doubt the most hated houseguest by members of the jury, which would make her the ideal candidate to sit next to on finale night. Scottie Salton, who has been in the jury house twice now after winning the Battle Back, has stated that this is a bitter jury who will be voting emotionally instead of based on gameplay. Angela left a bitter goodbye message for Angie “Rockstar” Lantry and was shamed by Faysal Shafaat in his eviction speech two weeks ago. She also has bad blood with Bayleigh Dayton.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the “Hive” alliance is all planning on voting for the same person come finale night, as they’ll have the majority in the jury house. More than likely, the “Hive” will vote for anyone sitting opposite of Angela. Brett knows about the jury’s hatred of Angela, so for him to pick her as a target makes no sense whatsoever.

When Julie Chen sat down with Entertainment Weekly following last Thursday’s eviction, she was asked if she could explain Brett’s reasoning behind wanting to target Angela.

“Uh no, I can’t,” she responded.

It seems everyone is perplexed by JC and Brett’s plan to nix Angela on Thursday night, especially since she is the only houseguest either man has a chance against on finale night.

The double eviction will take place this Thursday night. Haleigh Broucher is almost certainly heading to the jury house to join the rest of her alliance, as she was the main target this week and did not walk away with the Power of Veto.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.