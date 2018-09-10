Peta Murgatroyd Rocks Blue Pantsuit As She Attends The Badgley Mischka Runway Show

Peta Murgatroyd looks amazing in blue.

Peta Murgatroyd took a night off from mommy duties to attend the Badgley Mischka runway show in New York on Saturday. The label celebrated 30 years of amazing fashion by inviting 250 people for an intimate look at the 2019 spring collection. The Dancing with the Stars pro was included and she looked fantastic.

Peta took to her Instagram account to share a couple of photos of herself in a bright blue, low-cut pantsuit that seemed to accentuate her slender figure. The color stood out as she posed for the snapshots while holding onto a white purse. She also showed off her dangling earrings. Her blond hair was done up in light waves that fell slightly onto her shoulders. Fans expressed in the comment section how much they love her in that color.

The 32-year-old mom shared in her Instagram story a little bit of the action on the runway with the models in the gorgeous dresses as they walked on by. She showed off their dinner as well, but that wasn’t the best part. There was dessert that came afterwards. She posted the clip of a huge bowl of a yummy concoction sitting on the table in front of her as big scoops of both chocolate and caramel syrups were being poured over it. You can hear someone say, “Why are you doing this to me?”

The day before, Peta Murgatroyd and her handsome husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, had an outing together with some loved ones. They went out to a nice New York seafood restaurant for a night of fun. She wrote, “Had an absolutely incredible dinner last night @theseafiregrill with our New York fam! Thank you for one of the best #surfandturfs in NYC!”

She dressed more casual this time wearing a red and white striped skirt paired with a white top and shiny black shoes. She had her hair up in a tight bun. Maksim donned a long-sleeve grey shirt as he and his lovely wife dined on yummy seafood.

These two dancers will not be participating on Dancing with the Stars this upcoming season. They are enjoying their time hanging out with their son Shai and possibly even planning another baby sometime in the near future, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. It could have just been a tease or this is something that they are seriously planning on in the next six months or so. Peta seems to think that is good timing for her family.