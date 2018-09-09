Chrissy Teigen and ‘Queer Eye’ Cast Are Now ‘Friends For Life’

Chrissy Teigen is all smiles in her latest Instagram post. The star shared a post that consists of a series of photos, showing Teigen and husband John Legend surrounded by the loveable cast of the hit show Queer Eye.

In the first photo, Teigen wears and pink and black striped ensemble, and has one arm draped around her husband’s shoulders. Legend looks dapper in a black shirt and slacks, with a black pattered blazer and dress shoes. Circling the power couple are several members of the Queer Eye“Fab Five,” including Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk. Jonathan Van Ness is missing from the photograph. Brown and Berk are laughing in the shot, and Porowski sticks his tongue out next to France’s face.

In the second and third photos, Teigen and Legend pose together. The couple looks striking in their stylish gear as they gaze into the camera.

In the final photo, Teigen and France are seated together. Teigen has her legs wrapped around France, holding him in an embrace as she kisses his cheek with her eyes closed. France looks into the camera with a grin on his face as he holds Teigen.

Teigen shared the post with the humorous caption, “I have no voice today. I am so happy to have met these wonderful humans yesterday. I feel like I’ve met friends for life. My groomsmen in my next wedding for sure @tanfrance @bobbyberk @karamobrown @antoni missing @jvn whyyyy!”

Fans loved the fun energy of the post, and were happy to see Teigen kicking back with the fabulous crew. The post received over 64,200 likes in less than 30 minutes. One user commented, “Omg all of the most incredible people.” Another fan wrote, “I honestly don’t know who to be jealous of here.” One user posted, “I WANT TO MEET THE FAB FIVE AND CHRISSY AND JOHN UGHHHHHH UNIVERSE CMON.”

Teigen and Legend have been enjoying each other’s company during many stylish nights out lately. As previously reported in Inquisitr, a few days ago the duo attended the “GQ Men Of The Year Awards,” where Legend received an impressive award as “Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man.” GQ selected Legend due to his inimitable style, and the singer credited Teigen for his killer looks.