Watch Green Bay Packers Vs. Chicago Bears Livestream: How To Watch SNF On Laptops, Cell Phones, And Tablets

The NFC North foes face off to start the season.

Fans who want to watch a livestream of the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears will be able to catch the Sunday Night Football matchup, whether they’re watching on a laptop, cell phone, or tablet.

The NFC North foes will face off in the opening Sunday night game of the NFL season, an important matchup in what looks to be one of the league’s most competitive divisions. Fans watching on television can find the game on NBC, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET, and there will be other chances for those looking to watch the game live online (a link to the livestream for the game can be found below).

As SB Nation noted, the game is a chance for fans to see how Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will look with a newly revamped offense, with some big additions at tight end. The team signed Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis in free agency, giving Rodgers a pair of big targets over the middle and, more importantly, in the red zone.

As the report noted, the Packers will need to be able to advance the ball in order to take advantage of both of their new tight ends.

“If the Packers can manage to reach the red zone on a fairly consistent basis, there’s no reason they can’t return to being one of the deadliest offenses in the NFL,” the report noted. “Rodgers by himself is enough to lead an efficient offense and now he has two of the better red zone targets in the league at his disposal. Barring injury, this should be an extremely productive trio where it counts.”

The Chicago Bears are also looking to make an impact with their newest player, All Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack in a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Raiders. Mack’s teammates are already gushing about the impact he’s made on the team.

“He makes this defense just a little bit more ferocious,” Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks told ESPN. “It’s just, well, shoot, a lot bit more ferocious.

“He’s just that player, and I think he’s going to make us just that much more feared.”

The key to Aaron Rodgers' 2018 season and beyond could be what he does in the offseason to keep himself young.https://t.co/S6MsPsuDBF — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 9, 2018

Those who want to watch a livestream of the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears game can find coverage on the NBC Sports app as well as the NFL Mobile app, which has options for football fans viewing on their cell phones, tablets, or other mobile devices.