Kanye West Doesn’t Want To Have Another Baby With Kim Kardashian, Per ‘In Touch’

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are rumored to be thinking about having a fourth child. However, new reports claim that the rapper doesn’t want to bring another child into the world.

According to a Sept. 9 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kanye West allegedly doesn’t want to have a fourth child with Kim Kardashian due to the fact that they have been growing apart as of late.

Sources tell the outlet that the couple known as “Kimye” has been close to divorce many times, but that Kim doesn’t want her last embryo to “go to waste.” In addition, Kardashian reportedly has become obsessed with having a fourth child, and would choose the baby over her marriage.

“Kim and Kanye have been on the brink of divorce numerous times, but Kim only has one embryo, a boy, left and she’s not letting it go to waste. Having another baby has become an obsession for Kim. It’s all she thinks about day and night. If she had to choose between the two, she’d go for the baby over her husband,” an insider dished, adding, “[Kanye] doesn’t want another child at this point. He loves his kids, but he’s grown distant from Kim,” an insider revealed.

The source also reveals that Kim Kardashian is sick and tired of dealing with Kanye West’s ego. However, she wants to continue to have his children, especially now that the couple have started to use a surrogate.

“She’s tired of having to deal with his insane ego and playing his style muse. She considers Kanye her baby-maker at this point. Kim just wants another baby. Motherhood is the best thing that’s happened to her. It’s almost like she’s looking forward to being a single mom,” the insider revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was said to be so mad at Kanye West following the comments he made about slavery being a choice.

As source previously told Radar Online that Kim is “running the Kanye show now,” and that she demanded that he apology for the slavery comments he made earlier in the summer. She also told the rapper that he needed to rehire the manager that he fired during the height of his rants.

The insider added that Kim Kardashian was “very vocal” when it came to her anger over Kanye West’s comments. She allegedly threatened to divorce him if he didn’t abide by her orders, and reportedly told him should handle another breakdown.