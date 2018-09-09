The Ancient Sixth Dynasty Tomb Of Vizier Mehu Has Finally Had Its Celebratory Inauguration In Egypt

The official inauguration of the Sixth Dynasty tomb of Vizier Mehu gave cause for rejoicing as the tomb was originally discovered 80 years ago.

On Saturday, the ancient Sixth Dynasty tomb that holds vizier Mehu was finally inaugurated in the Saqqara Necropolis which is located in Giza, Egypt. This is something that was long overdue and gave cause for rejoicing, as Mehu’s tomb was originally discovered in 1937 by Egyptologist Zaki Saad.

As Ahram Online report, despite its age, Vizier Mehu’s tomb still retains to this day its bold and vivid colors, according to El-Enany, and separates it from other tombs in the necropolis.

“The tomb is one of the most beautiful in the Saqqara Necropolis because it still keeps its vivid colors and distinguished scenes.”

Perhaps one of the most intriguing, if not outright odd, paintings on the walls of Mehu’s tomb is that of crocodiles being wed while a turtle looks on. Other paintings inside the vizier’s tomb includes scenes which depict the great man in life as he hunted and fished, while others portray celebrations with great feasts and acrobatic dancing. Interestingly, no scenes like these have ever been discovered in the Saqqara Necropolis that date from before the Sixth Dynasty of Egypt.

Important officials such as the former Minister of Antiquities Zahi Hawass and Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriate’s Affairs Nabila Makram were both on hand to usher in the inauguration of Mehu’s tomb, along with a multitude of international ambassadors from countries like France, Brazil and Belgium.

Sabri Farag, who is the director-general of the Saqqara Necropolis, noted that besides being the final resting place of Mehu, the tomb also holds the remains of the vizier’s family, who all lived in Egypt during the time of King Pepsi I, including grandson Hetep Ka II and son Mery Re Ankh.

Mehu’s tomb has been found to contain an astonishing 48 different names and titles which include not only vizier, but also head of juries and scribe of the royal documents, showing just how accomplished an individual he would have been in Egypt at the time.

Mery Re Ankh was also apparently in demand during the Sixth Dynasty as he was discovered to have had 23 titles himself and is known to have been in charge of the Buttu region, while Hetep had 11 titles given to him, including Director of the Palace.

The tomb of the vizier is located less than 20 feet away from Djoser’s pyramid complex and has six chambers within its confines that can be reached after circulating down a narrow corridor.

Even though it has taken 80 years, the official inauguration in the Saqqara Necropolis of the Sixth Dynasty tomb of vizier Mehu in Egypt closes this particular chapter of history and opens another.