Camilla Influenced Kate Middleton And Prince William To Break Up, According To A Royal Biographer

If it had been up to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton and Prince William would not have been together for long. According to royal biographer Christopher Anderson, Camilla, at one point, tried to get William to break up with Kate. The reason was a bit selfish, which was that Kate was much-loved by the British public while she was facing backlash after Princess Diana’s death. And when Kate and William really did take a break, reportedly thanks to her influence, Camilla didn’t like how the public still rooted for the couple to get back together, detailed Express.

Camilla’s distaste for Kate even led her to ask Charles to convince William to break up with his girlfriend, according to Her.ie. This was at a time when William was on the fence about settling down so young, and New York Daily News reported that Camilla’s influence had a hand in the royal couple’s break during their college years.

Anderson also claimed that he heard of Camilla’s hand in the break-up through the grapevine, and revealed to the Daily Beast that even he was stunned at the news of the pair’s split.

“I was shocked, completely stunned, everyone thought it was only a matter of time before William was going to ask Kate to marry him. And then people started telling me that Camilla was behind it.”

The royal biographer also revealed Camilla’s thought-process, which has a lot to do with her upbringing.

Anderson simply said that “Camilla is a bit of a snob,” and elaborated further, detailed the Daily Beast.

“[Camilla] did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the Royal Family. Kate is the first working-class woman to be accepted into the Royal Family. She is descended from coal miners and her mother was a flight attendant. So for all those reasons Camilla never really felt that Kate Middleton as an individual and the Middleton family as a whole were going to be worthy of entering into the Royal Family.”

And while Camilla’s supposed plan to break up the pair was successful, it only lasted a short time. Both Kate and William realized how much they loved each other.

Plus, it turned out that Kate’s mom, Carole, also played an important role in the royal couple getting back together. During the break, Carole encouraged Kate to go out and enjoy herself in order to make William jealous. That led to Kate going out dancing, and being photographed with other men. It’s an old trick, but it worked well for Kate, because William realized he needed her back in his life.