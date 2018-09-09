‘The Challenge’s’ CT Is Officially Married

Many 'Challenge' costars were in attendance during the veteran's big day.

Congratulations are in order for Chris “CT” Tamburello and his new bride, Lilianet Solares. The happy couple tied the knot on Saturday, according to Us Weekly, in a sunset wedding in Miami, Florida. The 38-year-old shares a 2-year-old son with Lilianet and has been mocked on recent Challenge seasons for his “dad bod” which arrived shortly after the baby.

It wouldn’t be a Challenge wedding without some current and past contestants from the show. Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett, Wes Bergmann, Shane Landrum, Derrick Kosinski, and Tony Raines were all in attendance to watch former hot head CT tie the knot. It’s unknown if other Challenge contenders were invited and unable to attend, or if only a select few got an invite to the special event.

CT’s son, Chris, Jr., was also present for the special day, who is also a driving force behind CT’s continued appearances on the Challenge. Final Reckoning marks CT’s 14th Challenge appearance, and as the reality star approaches 40-years-old, he is rumored to retire when his son turns 5.

Us Weekly also revealed that parts of the wedding were filmed and will be featured in an upcoming MTV special. The official Challenge Twitter account sent out congratulations to the veteran this morning to which several past and present cast members offered up their love as well. There are little-to-no photos from the event online, and CT has kept the event off of his social media pages. Lilianet’s Instagram page is private as well.

CT has been a staple of the Challenge and Real World franchise since he first appeared on MTV back in 2003. The veteran has two Challenge championships under his belt (Rivals II and Invasion of the Champions) and has made it to seven finals (The Inferno, The Inferno II, The Gauntlet III, Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, and XXX: Dirty 30.) He has also won both seasons of Challenge spin-off Champs vs. Stars, in 2017 and 2018.

CT took a break from the Challenge franchise after filming Battle of the Exes II in 2014 after the death of his ex-girlfriend, Diem Brown, who was also a staple on the popular reality series. Diem passed after a long battle with ovarian cancer. He returned for Invasion of the Champions two years later.

You can see more from CT every Tuesday on MTV when The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs at 9 p.m. EST.