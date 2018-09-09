Christian Siriano Encourages New Yorkers To Vote For Cynthia Nixon At NYFW Show

The fashion designer made a political statement during the presentation of his new fashion collection.

Project Runway winner Christian Siriano showed off his latest collection during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 8. He used his show to also endorse former Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon in her campaign to become New York’s next governor.

Fashionistas who attended Siriano’s show at Gotham Hall found reading material on their seats, according to Footwear News; “Cynthia for NY” literature encouraging them to vote for the democratic candidate during the upcoming primary election, which will be held on Thursday, September 13.

But that wasn’t all he did for Nixon at the presentation of his spring 2019 ready-to-wear collection.

The 32-year-old fashion designer also had one of his runway models strut the catwalk wearing a “Vote for Cynthia” T-shirt. He paired the black top with a fringed, asymmetrical skirt and T-strap pumps.

Siriano, who like Nixon, is an avid LGBTQ advocate, even wore a slogan tee himself, “I’m Voting for Cynthia,” when he came out to give his final bow at the end of the show.

“I think what she’s doing is [also] what I’m trying to do,” Siriano told Vogue. “We’re trying to support all these different types of people, cultures, and women, and I wanted to put it out there and support her.”

Many celebrities attended Siriano’s New York Fashion Week show, including Nixon, who was front and center, wearing a bright red dress and black high heels.

To Nixon’s left sat The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, wearing different shades of denim (shirt, jacket, and jeans) and printed sneakers; Night School actress Tiffany Haddish sported an electric-blue dress and heels; and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland had on a black dress with big sleeves, a pink belt, and sandals.

Also in the front row, to Nixon’s immediate right, was Transparent actress Judith Light, wearing a brown leather jacket and floor-length skirt and a cream shirt; Baywatch star Carmen Electra sported a flirty pink top with cutouts and a long black skirt; and Orange is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks wore a tight, blue frock with ruffled shoulders.

Footwear News reported that Siriano’s 2019 RTW collection features Hawaiian, animal, and tropical prints on gowns, dresses, trousers, and pencil skirts. His shoe creations, a collaboration with Payless ShoeSource, were all platform silhouettes with leopard and palm prints, and embellished satins.

“I wanted the collection to feel playful, colorful, bright, and romantic with femininity,” the designer said in a statement. “The collection has movement like a dance at Hawaiian luau, and feels fresh and young.”

Fernanda Calfat / Getty Images

Siriano also made a statement at his fall 2018 NYFW show, supporting the #MeToo movement, by having actress Selma Blair walk the runaway in honor of all of the strong women who have suffered.