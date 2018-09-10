Chrissy Teigen Is On The Newest Cover Of Women’s Health, And She Looks Stunning

As the queen of social media, Chrissy Teigen has been delighting fans with her heavy presence on Instagram and Twitter. She is down to earth and with the times, and brightens her followers’ days with her humorous, candid descriptions of her life. Between hilarious adventures like the “Banana Bread Debacle” and her honest depictions of motherhood, she’s a celebrity name worth following on multiple platforms.

Her career as a model stretches back to 2010, when she made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, later appearing again on the cover in 2014. Since then, she’s been a TV show co-host, the author of a successful cookbook, and a strong, hardworking mother of two.

Today, she announced that she’s making another another appearance on magazine cover. Teigen posted a photo of herself on the front of Women’s Health, and she looks stunning. Despite having two children, she still looks glowing, healthy, and stress-free. Many who follow her know this might not be the case — as a mother of two, Chrissy has definitely experienced troubles of her own.

According to Cosmopolitan, she recently spoke up about her struggle with alcohol after her first child. The problem was short-lived, as Chrissy recognized her issues and resolved to fix them before they affected her child.

She remarked that eating better, working out, and taking time at a wellness retreat did wonders for her. This self-care likely contributed to her stunning appearance on the cover, which she posted to Instagram with the caption, “Thank you for letting me be your October covergirl!”

In nothing but a grey sweatshirt and gold jewelry, Chrissy looks great. The cover comes just in time for the release of her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, which is the sequel to her wildly successful first. Chrissy says this recipe reflects her new outlook on life — recipes need to be faster and more easier to make, while still providing food worth eating.

“Two kids in, you can’t eat the way you used to,” she said. “I changed, so the book had to change. With the first book, I wanted to get people out of the headspace of a 15-minute meal with less than five ingredients. Now I identify more with the people who don’t have time for that sh*t.”

According to Women’s Health, the book will be released on September 18th, and will feature “lighter, brighter, and quicker” recipes for anyone and everyone. If this book features half as many yummy meals as her first, we’re definitely tip our chef’s hat.