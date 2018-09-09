Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless In New Paco Rabanne Perfume Ad

Emily Ratajkowski went topless for the latest Paco Rabanna perfume ad campaign.

Emily Ratajkowski unveiled a new ad for a perfume by Paco Rabanne on her Instagram, and it’s gorgeous. The model-actress was excited to announce that she’s the new face to the Pure XS perfume, as well as saying that “@pacorabanne has always been a favorite and being a part of this is a dream.”

In the ad, Emily sits in a luxury high-end red chair with gold accents. She’s completely topless, while wearing what looks like a super small, silver mini-skirt. Emrata has her arms wrapped around her, as she shows off her cleavage and toned abs. The model is wearing some dangling earrings, along with some natural-looking makeup along with some glossy, dark pink lipstick.

Back in 2015, Emily said that she doesn’t like perfume, but that was a few years ago, according to Us Magazine. Plus, who could turn down such an amazing opportunity to be the face of Paco Rabanne perfume? Emrata’s partnership with Paco was first announced back in March, and it’s the first time she’s been picked up for a fragrance campaign, detailed Harper’s Bazaar.

Paco Rabanne offers fashion and fragrances. They also have partnered up with Emily’s male model friend Jordan Barrett, who has worked with the company on various campaigns.

For example, Jordan was the face of the new Million Lucky fragrance that launched this summer, described the Fashionisto. An ad shows him wearing a black tuxedo and shirt, as he stares deeply into the camera through his tousled hair.

Jordan and Emily were spotted hanging out together this summer while on a trip to Italy. Also, Jordan’s Instagram is littered with photos of Emily that he took, including one of her in a bathtub and half-naked in the bathroom. Barrett also notably photographed Emily for the cover of Paper magazine’s “Fall Fashion” issue, during which she wore a short dress and channeled Jackie O’s fashion sensibilities.

And in mid-August, Jordan shared a photo of the two posing aboard a luxury yacht. In the picture, Emily shows off her derriere in a thong polka-dot bikini, while Jordan sat next to a hot tub.

While Emily looks great in just about every photo taken of her, it doesn’t mean that she hasn’t had to deal with her own set of hard times. Especially as someone who puts herself out there all the time, this is how she copes with the negativity, detailed Fashion Magazine.