Will ‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Be Part Of A Double Eviction At CBS As Husband Les Moonves Exits Network?

Fans predict the CBS host will follow her husband out the door.

Julie Chen has said she will stand by her man, but will she be a casualty of his alleged bad behavior? The longtime host of CBS’ Big Brother and The Talk currently headlines two of the network’s biggest shows, but fans predict she could be out amid scathing new sexual assault allegations against her husband, Les Moonves.

In a bombshell new report by Ronan Farrow for the New Yorker –not to be confused with the other scathing report released by the outlet in July—six more women have stepped forward to accuse Les Moonves of sexual assault in shocking incidents spanning the 1980s to the 2000s. The new accusations come as the CBS CEO is expected to step down from the network in a “global settlement” deal. The CBS board of directors is expected to announce Moonves’ exit from CBS by Monday morning, according to two executives with direct knowledge of the matter, CNN Money reports.

But some viewers predict Chen could end up the biggest loser in this mess. Vocal social media critics have blasted Chen for standing by Moonves, especially since she hosts a talk show aimed at supporting women. Some have called Chen out for standing by her “misogynistic” husband, while others question how she will be able to continue to work at the network in light of the new and very serious allegations. Others predict Julie Chen will follow her husband out the door.

Julie Chen adamantly defends husband, CBS CEO Les Moonves, on "The Talk": "I will stand by this statement today, tomorrow, forever" https://t.co/8UwlSRZUxr pic.twitter.com/tBsae3gBgV — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 30, 2018

As theInquisitr previously reported, Chen, who married Les Moonves in 2004, issued a statement in support of her husband of 14 years in July, describing him as “a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader” as well as a “kind, decent and moral human being.” The CBS host vowed to fully support her husband and stand behind him. Chen later informed fans on The Talk that she would not be issuing further statements on the matter—ever.

But this latest elephant in the room will be a difficult one for Julie Chen to dodge.

The new allegations about Les Moonves come just one day before Chen is set to premiere the ninth season of her daytime chatfest The Talk. In addition, Chen is set to host a live, double eviction episode of Big Brother on Thursday night.

With two shows airing in eight programming slots on CBS per week, Julie Chen currently takes up a lot of real estate on CBS, so it would be very noticeable if she suddenly disappeared. But some fans feel she will be forced to exit the network if she still chooses to continues to stand by her man. Check out some of the viewer reaction below.

Does Julie Chen stay with CBS or go when Les Moonves leaves tomorrow? How is that going to work in light of these new, very serious allegations? Not that she should be at all blamed for his behavior. That’s absurd. But if she continues to stand by him, ew. — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) September 9, 2018

Welp

Moones is reportedly stepping down as CBS CEO……

which definitely means……. We're about to lose Julie Chen as the Host of Big Brother #BB20 — Lil The Kotoko Otaku #BB20 (@EG_Robert1) September 9, 2018

If Julie Chen is still "standing by her man", she should also leave CBS. That'll be a hell of a #bb20 twist.#butfirst — Five (@two5sixnine) September 9, 2018

Dear @JulieChen, I REALLY hope you don’t still stand by your statement regarding your husband. If you do, shame on you. And you should have no right to discuss sexual harassment allegations on the air again. It’s so disturbing as a woman that you support the SOB. @CBS Shame on u! — Annie (@AnniesMind) September 9, 2018

Les Moonves to exit CBS. Will Julie Chen continue to host Big Brother? Will Big Brother even continue? #BB20 By the way, good riddance. No man (or anyone) has the right to sexually harass any woman (or anyone.) — Justin in Atlanta (@JustinInAtlanta) September 9, 2018

The Talk returns weekdays to CBS on Monday, Sept. 10. Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.