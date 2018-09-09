Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, Shows Off Ripped Abs In Sports Bra And Tiny Shorts

Shauna showed off her perfect abs in a series of photos on Instagram.

Shauna Sexton showed off her toned body in a series of Instagram photos today, and she’s looking great. In the first photo, she’s wearing some dark aviator glasses, a black Nike sports bra and some tiny black shorts. She’s smiling widely at the camera as she’s photographed mid-jog. In the second photo, Shauna’s pictured jumping through the air with her right arm in the air. This picture really shows off her super ripped abs. Fans took note, saying “Ab game strong tho” while another said, “Your ABS SHAUNA wtf u goddess.”

The Playboy playmate captioned the series “Genuine ostrich.. 3 payments”. Video is how I feel in the second picture.” The third video is a clip from Reno 911 where one of the police officers does a side jump in some white boots. He then says “Genuine ostrich…3 payments…Oh!” As he continues to walk through the parking lot, he says “Just goofin. New boot goofin.” Shauna’s referring to her second photo where she’s flying through the air, and it looks like she really enjoyed her jog.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Ben Affleck has been spotted out and about, even though he’s still technically in rehab for alcohol addiction. A source revealed to People that he was able to get in some normal errands, like a haircut.

This is what the source had to say about Ben’s time away from rehab, and his progress.

“On Saturday, Ben got a morning haircut at the Malibu Wave Salon… [he] also spent time at his Pacific Palisades house before returning to rehab.”

Moreover, another source said that Ben “knows he needs to stay focused and listen to those around him.” The actor has also been at home every day since last week for a workout session, which is probably helping him stay grounded and in shape during these trying times.

Shauna and Ben have been spotted together after his split from Lindsay Shookus, and while the former has caught some flak for not being sober, she’s pointed out that it’s not her responsibility to shoulder his addiction issues. But whatever the case may be with Ben’s issues, the two appear to be together still.

In an interview for her Playboy profile, Shauna elaborated on the qualities she looks for in a man, and perhaps these are the qualities that she sees in Affleck.