Sofia Richie Says She And Scott Disick Share A Strong Connection Because They Are ‘Best Friends’

Sofia Richie couldn’t be happier with her beau, Scott Disick. According to a Sunday report by Us Weekly, Sofia, 20, attributes her and Scott’s strong connection to the fact that they’re “best friends.”

While visiting the land down under, Sofia took the time to do an interview with Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald, in which she couldn’t help but gush about her and Scott’s relationship.

“We are very happy, very lovey-dovey,” she raved.

Sofia and Scott, 35, have been dating for over a year now. The model is Scott’s first serious relationship since his high-profile split with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, 39, in 2015 after nine years together. These days, the former couple is doing their best to co-parent their three children: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

One of the reasons why Sofia and Scott’s relationship is going so well is because they’re not just lovers, they’re “best friends.”

“We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have,” Sofia continued. “We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

This isn’t the first time Sofia has boasted about how happy she is to an Australian media outlet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia also made an appearance on Australia’s The Morning Show, where she talked openly about her relationship for the first time after one of the show’s anchors commented on how good her life with Scott appeared nowadays.

“Yeah, we’re very happy. Yeah. very happy,” Sofia responded at the time.

Sofia also commented on how living her life in the public eye gets to her at times, but being that she is the daughter of famous singer, Lionel Richie, she is used to being in the spotlight.

“There are moments that I have where I’m like, ‘I wanna be my own person. I wanna stand as my own person,'” she admitted.

While her and Scott’s relationship might be looking up right now, that isn’t always the case. After he was seen seemingly getting a little too close with a mystery woman, the couple split back in June. However, a reconciliation followed shortly afterward.

It was also rumored that following Kourtney’s split with Younes Benjima, Sofia began to feel threatened by the mother-of-three’s new status as a single woman, as she feared it would prompt Scott to want to give his relationship with the mother of his children another shot.

However, as of now, it appears those rumors have remained just that, as Sofia and Scott continue to go strong.