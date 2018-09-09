The singer says her cancer has spread.

Though she’s been denying it for months, Olivia Newton-John is now confirming her breast cancer has returned for the third time. In a recent interview with Australian television, Newton-John admitted that she had been keeping her current struggle a secret.

The Grease star says that she battled cancer for the first time in 1992 and had a partial double mastectomy, according to Radar Online. But now she is reluctantly sharing that she had another bout in 2013, and now is dealing with metastasized breast cancer, which has spread. She says she denied the relapse because she thought it was a private matter.

“I thought ‘It’s my life’ and I just decided to keep it to myself.”

Newton-John said when the cancer came back it had spread initially to her sacrum.

Friends say that she continues to fight and be an advocate for cancer victims.

“This is her final fight and she promises to go out swinging. At this point, her goal is to make it to her 70th birthday on Sept. 26th and have a big celebration.”

Recently, Olivia Newton-John got together with John Travolta and the cast of Grease to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a party and dancing, so she still is interested in appearing publicly.

You CANNOT BEAT secondary/advanced/metastatic #breastcancer You can live with it (median expectancy 2-3 years) but it is NOT curable! #wordsmatter #stage4thereisnostage5 #bccww Olivia Newton-John determined to beat breast cancer again https://t.co/zSwLDVVDcv via @DailyMailCeleb — Jo Taylor (@abcdiagnosis) September 9, 2018

Billboard shared an interview with the singer saying that she discovered the tumor in the base of her spine last year and has been in treatment.

“[Newton-John] revealed, doctors discovered a tumor at the base of her spine last year. She says she has undergone radiation therapy and is also pursuing natural remedies, including medical marijuana that her husband, John Easterling, grows on the couple’s ranch in Santa Barbara.”

She remains positive and will continue to battle back against this serious diagnosis.

“I believe I will win over it, and that’s my goal.”

The Daily Mail says that what added to the relapse last year was the loss of her sister, Rona, from brain cancer, which was emotionally painful for the Grease star.

She explains that after this latest diagnosis, she altered her diet further, and relies on her husband, John Easterling, who is the founder of the Amazon Herb Company, and grows cannabis for her at their ranch in Santa Barbara, California. She explains that she cut out all sugar from her diet and uses the cannabis to ease her pain.

“In California, it’s legal to grow a certain amount of plants for your own medicinal purposes. I’m very lucky that I live in a state where it’s legal and that I have a husband that is a plant-medicine man.”