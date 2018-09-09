Ariana Grande Is ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’, As She And Her Family Mourn Mac Miller’s Death, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Ariana Grande is currently mourning the death of her ex Mac Miller.

On Sunday, Us Weekly reported that although Grande, 25, hasn’t spoken about her former love’s death due to a drug overdose, according to a source, the popstar is “absolutely heartbroken” about it.

As many fans have now learned, the rapper was found dead in his California home on Friday. Medical examiners do believe that the young artist was sent into cardiac arrest following a drug overdose. Miller’s untimely death is considered more tragic due to the fact that he was just 26-years-old.

While Grande is dealing with her state of “shock”, she’s not alone, as her family is also said to be sharing her feelings.

“Her entire family is in shock too. They all grew close to Mac during his relationship with Ari,” the source revealed. “He was a huge part of her life, and they always shared such a special bond. She wanted nothing but positivity in Mac’s life after they broke up,” the source added.

Grande and Miller began a romantic relationship in 2016 and broke up nearly two years later in May. Following their split, the “God Is A Woman” singer entered into a romantic relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 24, and the two are now engaged. The fast nature of the couple’s relationship ultimately led to cheating accusations, which the “Get Well Soon” singer was quick to shut down.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one of the reasons Grande decided to call it quits with Miller was apparently due to his struggle to remain sober. Following his arrest for a DUI and a hit-and-run shortly after their breakup, some of Miller’s devoted fans blamed the “R.E.M” singer for not standing by his side through troubled times.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was,” Grande said in a statement at the time.

Even though Grande has not verbally commented on Miller’s passing, she did pay tribute to him via her Instagram on Saturday by posting a candid black-and-white photo of him, which she possibly snapped herself.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, also honored Miller through his Instagram on Saturday,which the Inquisitr also previously reported. In his touching goodbye, Braun referred to Miller as “a good man with a great heart”.

At the time of death, Miller had much to look forward to as he had just released his latest album, Swimming, in August, and was expected to begin his tour in late October.