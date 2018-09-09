Lindsay Lohan Posts Morning Selfie From Dubai, As She Hints At Opening An Island Resort

Lindsay Lohan may soon be the owner of an island resort in Dubai, along with her Grecian clubs.

Lindsay Lohan shared a morning selfie to her Instagram, and she captioned it “Good morning! blessed be the day (resenting wearing mascara).” It is geo-tagged, revealing that she’s currently in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates. She certainly does have a ton of mascara on, as she wore a simple stud earring and a necklace. Half of her face was covered by her bed sheets, and fans let her know that she looked like a “Beautiful angel” and another joked that “Get up don’t be lazy like me.”

It makes sense that Lindsay is in Dubai, since she’s been reportedly living there since she broke up with Egor Tarabasov in 2016, detailed ArabianBusiness. And she may have plans to put down roots there, because rumors have it that she’s planning on opening her own island resort there. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she shared a picture of a “prototype” of a resort, reported Page Six. She captioned it “Lindsayland” and “Lohan Island Dubai,” which are two names that she’s probably considering. “Lindsayland” sounds a lot like Disneyland, however, so that’s likely her nickname for the project.

The prototype picture is actually of an old 2012 project that was scrapped. It was called Jasmine Garden, located on a man-made archipelago called the World. The World project mimics the actual continents on Earth, and was a huge project spanning 300 different islands. The plan was to sell islands from anywhere between $15 million to $50 million dollars, according to the Guardian. However, the project was abandoned after it became embroiled in all sorts of scandals like money-laundering, pyramid schemes, and even rumors that the islands were not structurally sound.

Jasmine Garden, in particular, was slated to have 131 homes, a spa, and restaurants. If Lindsay really is thinking about jumping on the World bandwagon, it could be a huge deal. However in its current state, the World appears to be doing fairly badly.

Lohan’s been enjoying success as a club-owner in Greece, where she opened Lohan Beach House in Mykonos. She’s even filming a reality TV show and enjoying the paparazzi-free environment of Dubai, detailed InStyle.

Lindsay has however been in the news lately for her remarks bashing the #MeToo movement, which was followed by an apology.

“I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times,” Lohan, 32, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.