Louisiana Mayor Bans All Nike Purchases For City Recreation Programs, Kenner City Councilman Opposes

A government battle has broken out in Louisana over the purchase of Nike products.

Ever since the Colin Kaepernick campaign was released by Nike, there have been those who both support and oppose the decisions of the sports merchandise giant. Even though many fans have taken to destroying their Nike products, the sales of the company rose dramatically and in a short period of time after the ad came out. In Kenner, Louisiana, the controversial situation is even dividing government officials and putting them at odds.

According to NOLA, Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn issued a memorandum that has demanded the recreation department of the city no longer purchases any Nike products. They also cannot accept delivery of those purchased for the department by boosters or others.

The memo was apparently sent out on Sept. 5, 2018, and it was sent to Chad Pitfield who is the Recreation Director in Kenner. On Friday, the memo began being shared around social media and most everyone had very strong feelings about the orders being given by the mayor.

All of this has come about since Nike released their “Dream Crazy” campaign which features former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Aside from his time in the league, he is famously known for kneeling during the National Anthem and creating a stir in professional sports around the country.

In the memo from Zaun, it states that nothing with the Nike logo will be purchased for or allowed delivery to any recreation facility in Kenner. At no point does it mention Nike’s new campaign or Colin Kaepernick.

Mayor Ben Zahn could not be reached for comment on the memo and a spokesman for the city said on Sunday that there was no comment from the office either.

This decision by the mayor has brought dissension from more than just the citizens of Kenner and on social media. As reported by The Advocate, Kenner City Councilman Gregory Carroll revealed that he is not in support of the decision that was made.

“I was not made aware of this decision beforehand and it is in direct contradiction of what I stand for and what the City of Kenner should stand for. I am 100% AGAINST this decision. I will meet with the Mayor and other Council members in an effort to rescind this directive.”

At this time, there is not much more known about the memo other than what is specifically said in the one being passed around social media. Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn is not speaking publicly on the matter but isn’t denying that he will not allow any Nike product purchases or deliveries for the recreation department. There is a good chance that this is going to get ugly before it gets any better.