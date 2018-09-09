‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers For September 10-14: The Truth About J.T. Comes Out!

All four women have reasons to reveal the truth, but who finally spills the beans?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 10 through 14 things get wild as long-held secrets unravel leaving Genoa City residents reeling from the newly unveiled facts in several situations.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is back on the hunt for his biological father, and he gets an offer of inside information from Lauren (Tracey Bregman), according to She Knows Soaps. They’ve narrowed down the men in Dina’s (Marla Adams) and determined the men who could not be Jack’s father. After a brief scare that Jack may have committed incest, they rule out that possibility. The Abby (Melissa Ordway) goes on GC Buzz to ask for help identifying the man in the photo.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) sees the photo, and she instantly knows who the man is. That means Victor (Eric Braeden) gets an unwelcome reminder of the past. The man appears to be Victor’s father, which would make his nemesis, Jack Abbott, his half-brother! Victor tells Nikki in no uncertain terms that Jack Abbott can never know this detail, but this is Genoa City, so eventually, Jack will probably find out, and then what!

Meanwhile, Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) big night takes an unforeseen turn. He’s on top of the world with the grand opening of Dark Horse in its beautiful new office space. However, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) shows who he is, and it turns out the GCPD hired him as a detective to investigate the disappearance of J.T. Hellstrom. After a few weeks of investigation, Rey believes that Nick had something to do with the man’s disappearance, and he arrests Nick on his big opening night celebration.

While things progress, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) finds herself in danger, and she tries to get Sharon (Sharon Case) to help. Sharon is skeptical of her daughter’s girlfriend’s real intentions for being back in Genoa City, but once Sharon sees the terrible bruises on Tessa’s arms, she may change her tune and help the woman out.

Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) get passionate in the settling of their big bet, but Kyle notices someone new who might just take his mind off his ex. There’s no way Summer will take kindly to that new competition.

Finally, in the wake of Nick’s arrest, the truth about J.T. comes out, but who spills the beans? Victoria (Amelia Heinle) feels cornered, and she could be the one who takes the heat off Nick. However, Nikki finds herself torn between both her children and she may be forced to choose between them. Plus, Sharon has lived with the guilt so long, and Nick is her fiance, which means she could be the one who confesses. Then there’s Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Nick is her ex-husband and the father of her daughter Summer. It’s possible that she tells the truth.

