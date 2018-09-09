Lil Xan Says He’s Retiring From Music After Death Of ‘Hero’ Mac Miller

The rapper said he is devastated at Miller's death.

Lil Xan announced that he is retiring, with the rapper saying he no longer has the desire to make music after the death of “hero” Mac Miller.

Miller died of an apparent drug overdose on Friday, leading to an outpouring of condolences from across the music world. Lil Xan appears to be among the hardest hit, saying on the podcast No Jumper that Miller’s death makes him want to quit music.

“The Mac s**t is crazy,” Lil Xan said (via Hollywood Life). “I’ve been crying in my apartment, Mac didn’t die, Mac didn’t overdose.”

“When your hero dies, f**k that s**t. I don’t want to make music no more,” Xan said, noting that he plans to retire after his current contract is up.

Like Mac Miller was during his life, Lil Xan has been open about his struggles with addiction. He said that a 2014 bout with anxiety led to a prescription for Xanax that eventually spiraled into addiction.

“I got anxiety in April of 2014,” Lil Xan told MTV. “I was hospitalized for two weeks and they didn’t know what was wrong with me, and at the end they gave me a low dosage of Xanax. Before the whole anti-Xanax message in what I do, I was actually pro-Xanax culture.”

The rapper has since been able to overcome the addiction, and now speaks out against Xanax. He has even made efforts to re-brand himself as Diego.

Lil Xan has actually said that touring and performing has helped him overcome the issues that led to his addiction.

“Performing is the one time I don’t have anxiety, surprisingly right?” the rapper said. “People are like, ‘How do you perform in front of thousands of people?’ I don’t know if it’s the adrenaline that kicks in or something, but it’s really the only time I’m at peace… I want everybody to know they’re not alone. That’s why I do this.”

Lil Xan is not the only fellow rapper to express his condolences after the death of Mac Miller. Post Malone said in a video published by TMZ that he was devastated by the death of his friend and influence.

“He was a such a beautiful and sweet dude. He loved everybody,” he said. “I grew up listening to his music and he inspired me. It f***ing sucks.”

Lil Xan is likely not retiring from music anytime soon. The rapper is currently on tour and has a series of dates throughout the coming three months.