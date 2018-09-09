Mel B And Zac Efron Reportedly Had A One-Night Stand After She Split From Stephen Belafonte Per ‘Daily Mail’

Rumors say that Mel B and Zac Efron hooked up one time, and they met via a dating app.

According to the Daily Mail, Mel B and Zac Efron had a one-night stand after she split from Stephen Belafonte. The two reportedly met through a dating app, which is completely relatable even for us regular people. It sounds like the two started flirting on the app, and then eventually met up in person for a little rendezvous. A source said that they shared a “night of passion,” after “[Zac] ended up driving over to her pad. They hit it off and spent a few enjoyable hours together.”

But it appears that both of them were just looking for a one-time, casual thing. The source elaborated.

“It wasn’t exactly a meeting of minds. Neither saw it as long-term, but there was chemistry there. Mel thought Zac had an amazing body.”

Mel B is currently in a heated custody battle with Stephen, which has taken a new turn after former nanny Rusty Updegraff said that Mel B is an unfit mother. They claimed that Mel B has drug, alcohol, and sex addiction problems that get in the way of her parenting. Radar Online also described how Mel B is now required to have a “responsible adult” present whenever her daughter Madison is staying the night.

Mel B and Zac Efron 'shared night of passion after flirting on a dating app' https://t.co/3Ia4j2nioE via @MetroUK — Anette Fekete (@SweetAnette96) September 9, 2018

Such an “adult” could be “an acceptable nanny from a registered and bonded agency.” Moreover, Mel B is now subject to random alcohol and drug testing. And even when she travels, she can’t really escape the testing, since she has to submit to testing “within 24 hours of her return.”

Even with all of the drama, Mel B is trying to keep things light on her Instagram page. Four days ago, she posted a photo of her bright yellow outfit for the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent. The floor-length dress had full sleeves and flower appliques, along with a white belt. It had a v-neckline, and she accessorized with some dangling earrings.

Also, Mel B clarified during an interview that the claims being made about her are false, detailed Billboard.

“But no, I’m not an alcoholic. No, I’m not a sex addict. I was with the same person [Belafonte] for 10 years, and that was quite a turmoil, very intense.”

The Spice Girl is also planning on releasing a book in November called Brutally Honest, during which she’s expected to elaborate on all of the details about her life. This is likely to include the decade-long relationship she had with Belafonte.