NCAA Football Rankings: New AP Poll Shows Movement In The Top 10 After Week 2

There isn't a lot of movement happening, but things are already heating up in the top 10.

It is still very early in the 2018 NCAA football season, but all fans know that every single game counts. On Sunday afternoon, the new Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released and there were not a lot of changes in the top 10 or throughout, but some movement did take place. Clemson and Georgia survived on the road, and the top of the poll is already getting a bit jumbled with so many teams showing their strengths.

The Alabama Crimson Tide continue to sit on top of the poll as shown by the official website of College Football. They grabbed 54 of the first-place votes and remained ahead of the Clemson Tigers who landed in the second spot, and they are followed by the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3.

Ohio State and Oklahoma round out the top five.

There was not a lot of movement in the top 10 overall, but Oklahoma did jump over the Wisconsin Badgers who fell to No. 6. Auburn and Notre Dame held strong at No. 7 and 8 while Stanford (9) and Washington (10) flipped spots from last week.

Looking at the rest of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after Week 2, there are only two new teams who have jumped in. Arizona State entered the Top 25 at No. 23 while Oklahoma State is No. 24.

No. 11 LSU struggles in stints, defeats SE Louisiana 31-0 https://t.co/4wU5CH5N8r pic.twitter.com/9ABSmqPQHu — wdsu (@wdsu) September 9, 2018

The rest of the rankings saw some movement here and there, but it wasn’t much for anyone. Anything that saw movement was due to some teams overachieving against their Week 2 opponents or struggling when they should have played better.

Here is the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after Week 2 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Clemson Tigers

3.) Georgia Bulldogs

4.) Ohio State Buckeyes

5.) Oklahoma Sooners

6.) Wisconsin Badgers

7.) Auburn Tigers

8.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

9.) Stanford Cardinal

10.) Washington Huskies

11.) Penn State Nittany Lions

12.) LSU Tigers

13.) Virginia Tech Hokies

14.) West Virginia Mountaineers

15.) TCU Horned Frogs

16.) Mississippi State Bulldogs

17.) Boise State Broncos

18.) UCF Golden Knights

19.) Michigan Wolverines

20.) Oregon Ducks

21.) Miami Hurricanes

22.) USC Trojans

23.) Arizona State Sun Devils

24.) Oklahoma State Cowboys

25.) Michigan State Spartans

BREAKING: No. 1 Alabama sets two AP Top 25 poll records, grabs 54 1st-place votes; Oklahoma now No. 5; Arizona St, Oklahoma St in, South Carolina, Florida drop out. See full poll: https://t.co/jfkE4ZQ5Ce pic.twitter.com/uDg1VL0y6a — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 9, 2018

In the world of college football, it is usually best to lose a game early in the season if it’s going to happen at all. That will usually give a team the time they need to rebound and work their way back up the polls as the playoffs draw near.

After Week 2 of the 2018 NCAA football season, the rankings didn’t undergo a lot of changes and things are looking quite steady. The new Associated Press Top 25 Poll shows that many teams are playing strong and the top of the charts is where the true battles are happening. There’s still a lot of time to go in this season, though, and every game counts.