Halle Berry Stretches Toned Body On Instagram, Shares Message Of Self-Love

Halle Berry shared a relaxing Sunday photo on her Instagram profile. The actress and fitness aficionado shared an inspirational message with her fans about how to stay in touch with the important things.

In the photo, Berry appears in bed, lounging on a white bedspread. The star is lying on her back and has her hands and feet outstretched overhead, showing off her toned legs and athletic physique. One arm obscures her face. Her wavy brown hair is tousled loosely, and she wears a black tank top. The actress is illuminated by soft sunlight.

Berry captioned the photo, “Before anything else, Find yourself. Be yourself. And love yourself.”

Fans responded positively to the photo, with many drawing inspiration from Berry’s message. The photo received over 18,000 likes in 30 minutes.

One user commented, “Agree, it’s the best present a girl [woman, because it’s never too late] can give to herself, after asking the question, who am I?” Another fan wrote about the importance of self-love, as well as loving others. “Loving yourself is the only way to find happiness….. But love not only yourself….”Another user wrote, “Yes!! Let the power of your inner spirit inspire you as you share your unconditional love with the less fortunate and embrace light and peace into their lives!! You are an amazing human!! Let it Reign!!”

Berry often uses her Instagram platform to share messages of self-love with her fans. The actress is serious about physical fitness, meditation, and healthy living. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Berry is hard at work training for her role as Sofia in the upcoming movie John Wick 3, which is scheduled for release in 2019.

Berry recently shared a glimpse of her training routine in her Instagram story, and also in a recent photo post. She shared some inspirational words in the photo caption about finding her inner strength through hard work and physical challenges.