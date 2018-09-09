Bella Hadid Dons Nude Dress Sans Bra

Bella Hadid continues to turn heads during New York Fashion Week.

New York Fashion Week has kept Bella Hadid exceptionally busy between the runways and the after parties. According to Daily Mail, the 21-year-old model managed to sit a little time aside to relax and unwind with her older sister, Gigi, this weekend.

While enjoying takeout food with Gigi, Bella donned a nude-colored ribbed dress that showcased her incredible figure. The curve-hugging ensemble revealed the model made the decision to go braless during her New York City stroll.

The brunette superstar added height to her tiny frame by complementing her nude-colored gown with a pair of peach heeled sandals. Bella kept things simple in the accessories department with a pair of retro black sunglasses and a matching black purse hanging over her shoulder. Her smartphone was clutched firmly in her hand. Hadid towed a brown paper bag with her and Gigi’s food in her other hand.

Bella also kept things simple with her brown locks donning a simple blown-dried hairstyle and just a touch of makeup enhancing her perfect complexion.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Bella has done an impeccable job keeping all eyes on her during fashion week. During the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Friday night, the young model flaunted her tiny figure in a barely-there nude unitard complete with a deep and revealing neckline. According to the piece by the Inquisitr, the ensemble left very “little to the imagination.”

During the bash, Bella spent time with her sister Gigi, her brother Anwar, and her dear friend Kendall Jenner.

As Daily Mail reminds us in a separate article, Bella has made strolling New York without a bra a bit of a habit during fashion week. On Thursday, Hadid rocked a white crop top sans bra. Showcasing her curvy bust and toned abs, Bella also turned heads by pairing the crop top with a unique pair of snakeskin-printed trousers.

Bella Hadid goes braless as she showcases her sensational figure in a nude ribbed bodycon dress in NYC https://t.co/4WUKbjKHNE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 9, 2018

Similar to the nude dress she sported on Saturday night while fetching some food for her and her sister, Bella also used a pair of heeled shoes to boost her frame with her Thursday ensemble as well. The snakeskin trousers did an excellent job of hugging Bella’s curves from every angle.

With several more days until New York Fashion Week comes to a close on September 14, chances are pretty good Bella has a few more head-turning ensembles up her sleeve.

According to Daily Mail, Bella’s mother, Yolanda, took time to praise her children for spending time together during fashion week in the comments of one of Bella’s Instagram post.