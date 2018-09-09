‘This Was Going To Be Mac Miller’s Year,’ John Mayer Says In Touching Letter

Mac Miller’s death has severely impacted everyone who knew him, and many of his friends and family have come out to share memories and well-wishes in light of his passing. As previously reported by Inquisitr, his mother recently posted a photo of them together, along with a heartbreaking caption. It’s been a trying week for her in particular; he reportedly had a good relationship with his mother, and the photo features them together at a baseball game.

According to ET!, another singer and friend recently posted a tribute. John Mayer penned an open letter regarding his late friend on Instagram, accompanied by a colorful photo of Miller. In the caption, he shares fond memories of Miller, his sense of humor, and his hardworking nature.

“He was so funny I just kind of stopped typing ‘LOL’ back in our texts,” he said under the photo. ” Mac was, to me, on permanent LOL status.”

Mayer goes on to mention how little of Miller he actually knew, and how much he adored that bit of him he came to see. He admired how “nervous and honest” he was with his fans, and how he always strived to improve himself and his music.

While many people have kept their tributes to Miller short and poignant, Mayer’s message is a lengthy and heartfelt one. He obviously admired his friend and wants to make sure that he is remembered just as fondly as he saw him.

Many others have posted photos along with their messages, including his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. While she did not come out to say anything regarding Miller’s death, the phrase “a picture speaks a thousand words” has never rung truer than with her recent post. According to the Inquisitr, the photo is black-and-white and features Miller smiling up at someone — most likely Grande. It’s a heartfelt, touching photo, and Ariana’s lack of caption speaks louder than words could.

Despite their breakup, Ariana still considered Miller a very important person in her life, especially after the tragedy in Manchester. Combined with the harassment she has received over his death, she is likely still mulling over the words necessary to address Miller that does his life justice.

Those close to Ariana have posted messages regarding Miller’s passing, including Scooter Braun, her manager. “Always a kind heart,” he said under a photo of Miller. “You will be missed and you are gone way too soon. Way too soon. Rest In Peace Mac.”